Deavan Clegg: 90 Day Fiance Star in Mourning After Suffering Miscarriage

In recent months, 90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg has been embroiled in a public feud with Jenelle Evans.

But while her clash with the disgraced former Teen Mom 2 villain has made headlines, Deavan has had other things on her mind.

Recently, fans have been buzzing with unconfirmed rumors of Deavan being pregnant.

The truth is much sadder than that, however.

On Wednesday, June 9, Deavan Clegg's publicist, Lindsay Feldman, released a short statement to Us Weekly.

Deavan "sadly suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks back in April."

"This is a private matter that she is grieving over," Feldman expressed, "with the support of Chris and her family by her side."

This is heartbreaking news for the 24-year-old mother of two.

It also must be devastating for Topher Park -- referred to as Chris in the statement.

Deavan and Topher have been dating since last summer.

Topher has been praised in particular for stepping up into a paternal role for Deavan's children.

Deavan has a daughter, Drascilla, and a son, Taeyang.

Becoming pregnant with Taeyang of course is what led her into an ill-fated marriage with her ex, Jihoon Lee.

Topher has been there for Deavan since she returned from South Korea with her children.

Traumatized and emotionally worn out, she found comfort in family and friends.

Her friendship with Topher eventually blossomed into a romance.

Deavan and Topher's closeness has led many to speculate that they are engaged.

In fact, the presence of eye-catching rings has sparked engagement rumors.

However, they have since clarified that they are not engaged at this time.

This miscarriage is particularly hard-hitting bad news for Deavan.

As we all saw, she suffered a miscarraige in 2019.

Her grief, shared at that time with her ex, Jihoon, was shown on screen during 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2.

That heartbreak was more painful than it had to be.

Deavan's miscarriage coincided with news of her pregnancy being leaked on social media.

Tragedies can be compounded when the entire world is unknowingly discussing your private loss.

Hearing rumors about a pregnancy just weeks after yet another miscarriage must have brought back some very bad memories.

Miscarriages are traumatic losses already.

Our hearts go out to Deavan at this time, and also to Topher.

Unfortunately, Deavan has been something of a "punching bag" for some 90 Day Fiance fans.

This is primarily due to some very dishonest editing in Season 2 of The Other Way.

One argument deliberately taken out of context by the show gave haters all of the excuses that they needed.

Haters were suddenly free to see Deavan as unhinged and Jihoon as a "victim" who was trying his best.

These same non-fans have been vocal on social media about their thoughts about her moving on and dating Topher.

Many of the same people who once called Deavan a fool for marrying Jihoon then wailed with outrage when she left him.

Some of them seemed to be unhappy that Topher is helping Deavan take care of her children.

In real life, it's perfectly normal for longterm partners to assist each other in childcare and to take on parenting roles.

And given the horrifying abuse accusations against Jihoon, isn't it a good thing for Drascilla and Taeyang to have a positive father figure?