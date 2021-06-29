Counting On: Finally, Officially Canceled by TLC!!!

At. Last.

Two months to the day after Josh Duggar got arrested for possession of child pornography, TLC has made the decision that it should have made nanoseconds after this news broke back in April.

It has canceled the Duggar family reality show Counting On.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

“TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

The cable network, of course, also canceled 19 Kids and Counting back in 2015 after Duggar confessed to having molested his own sisters when he was a teenager.

"After thoughtful consideration, TLC and the Duggar family have decided to not move forward with 19 Kids and Counting. The show will no longer appear on the air," the network said at the time.

Just a year later, however, executives struck a deal with Jim Bob Duggar to feature a few of his non-Josh children in a spinoff that lasted for a total of 11 seasons.

In between filming, though, Josh was taken into custody by federal authorities and charged with downloading explicit material of minors from his workplace computer in 2019.

According to the authorities, the videos are incomprehensible and heinous.

One allegedly features an 18-month old being raped.

TLC initially addressed the political activist’s arrest following his May 6 hearing.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network's defensive message said last month.

“19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015.

"TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

After getting released on bond just over six weeks ago, Josh was ordered to live with third-party custodians because a judge banned him from being near even his own children.

(Josh and wife Anna are parents to six kids, and a seventh will arrive later this year.)

The Arkansas native was eventually approved to reside with pastor Lacount Reber and his wife, Maria Reber, for his home confinement stay after his release.

The couple is, naturally, friends with Josh's shady parents.

Earlier this week, meanwhille, a judge also decided that Duggar would go on trial in November.

As for the effects his arrest and alleged behavior have had on his supposed loved ones?

And will continue to have for the foreseeable future?

Jeremy Vuolo, who starred on Counting On and is married to Josh's sister Jinger, said he supports the cancelation in a message he shared to Instagram.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," Jeremy's statement read.

"It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."

In our view, it's about time TLC made this move.

We just have one question:

When will it cancel Seeking Sister Wife?