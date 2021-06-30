Colton Underwood Trashes The Bachelor: "I Don’t F--k With Them!"

Several weeks ago, Colton Underwood came out as gay.

To some observers, this was a surprising announcement.

To others, it had been expected for awhile.

Now, however, in a very different sort of context, Colton Underwood has come out again.

This time around, however, he has come out swinging -- against the franchise that made him famous.

First, to understand Colton's rant, let's dig into some background on why he recently spoke out.

According to records from ProPublica and FederalPay.org, a number of Bachelor Nation alums received government-issued loans that were given to small business owners to fund payroll costs and benefits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two most prominent franchise names?

Tayshia Adams and Colton Underwood.

Why would these reality stars have needed the sort of financial assistance that most people believe had been meant for businesses such as restaurants to stay afloat?

Underwood is happy to explain!

Well, sort of happy to explain.

The $11,355 loan, he wrote this week, went to the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that supports people living with cystic fibrosis.

Every last penny of it, Underwood emphasized.

"Let me save you the clickbait headline," Colton explained on Instagram Stories oon June 28. "My nonprofit filed for a PPP because we cancelled our charity events for this year.

"We help people living with CF. I don't make a dime from my nonprofit."

Fair enough.

We're not here to delve into Colton's finances; nor those of his charity.

HOWEVER, Underwood proceeded to grab our attention by adding:

Please stop lumping me in with the bachelor. I don't f--k with them anymore, they don't f--k with me. Point blank. Thanks.

Oh, well... okay then!

Underwood made many headlines this spring after opening up about his sexuality during an interview with Good Morning America.

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people," he said on air, referencing the coronavirus and adding:

"It's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives."

He added:

"And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time...

"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

Elsewhere in this same interview, Colton apologized for the way he handled his relationship with Cassie Randolph, which included allegations of stalking after the pair split up in early 2020.

"I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices." Colton said.

“I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.

"I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did."

Randolph, for her part, hasn't said much in the ensuing few months, but sources say she didn't know Colton was gay.

As for why Underwood now takes issue with ABC and/or The Bachelor?

We honestly have no idea.

This is the first time Colton has talked in such a manner about the program, which would prompt us to think that he won't be making a return after all as the first-ever gay Bachelor.

Adams, who is currently hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, received her own $20,833 PPP loan for her eponymous LLC's payroll.

"As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee (someone who was previously unemployed), to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits," her rep told E! News.

"Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future."