Clare Crawley and Dale Moss: We Have the Perfect Relationship!

If you're a Bachelorette fan, then you're probably familiar with the strange saga of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

To the shock of producers (and the joy of quite a few viewers), Crawley left her season of the show in order to pursue a relationship with Moss.

Dale proposed; Clare accepted, and what followed was not quite the happy ending that both parties might have been expecting.

Clare and Dale broke up after a brief and incredibly tumultuous relationship.

There was a time when it looked as though that would be the end of their story.

But somewhere along the line, these two crazy lovebirds managed to defy the odds.

Yes, Clare and Dale are back together, and it seems that they've decided not to let a little snafu like a messy public breakup derail their romance.

Now, the confused couple is in damage control mode, and it seems that their goal is to project an image of premarital bliss so convincing that their millions of followers will forget that brief period where they wanted nothing to do with each other.

On Monday, Dale posted a pic in which he and Clare are seen enjoying one another's company on a park bench.

"Life has a funny way of working things out," he captioned the photo.

Needless to say, the comments section was quickly filled with well-wishers who were overjoyed to see these two back on track.

The pic comes on the heels of another photo in which Clare is seen embracing Dale -- and showing off her massive engagement bling at the same time.

"This makes me happy," Moss captioned the photo.

As for what caused these two to part ways in the first place, it seems they simply decided they want different things out of life.

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source said.

"Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

While we're not sure exactly when Clare and Dale started hanging out again, they made their reconciliation "Instagram official" back on May.

As Moss pointed out in a recent interview, he and Crawley have been admirably candid throughout their many ups and downs.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he said in a recent podcast interview.

"We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together," Dale continued.

"Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."

Pressed for information about that brief breakup, Dale pled the Fifth.

"We're keeping things private and that's working for us, in due time we'll speak about that together," he said.

"We're just in a good place and just like with any relationship, we're just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes."

We wish Clare and Dale all the best going forward -- and we hope they continue keeping it real with fans.