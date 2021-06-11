Claire Spivey Pregnancy: Accidentally Revealed on Instagram?!?

Claire Spivey may be pregnant with her very first child.

We've been assuming this could be the case ever since the 20-year old exchanged vows with Justin Duggar in late February.

But now we have a a pretty legitimate reason to speculate and wonder whether or not a tiny human being is growing inside of Spivey's womb.

And it's all thanks to a stranger on Instagram who may have crossed a major line this week.

Confused? Allow us to explain:

The rumor mill started churning in earnest a couple days ago after Spivey commented on a photo of her sister-in-law, Joy-Anna Duggar, cradling her baby daughter Evy-Mae.

"Such a precious photo!!" Claire wrote.

Not long afterwards, someone left the following note in the same Comments section...

Congratulations! I know it's not officially announced but I hope you are feeling super good.

Another individual castigated this secret-dropper -- who even used a baby emoji, justfor spilling such personal tea on social media, and the entire exchange has since been deleted.

But it's too late. The damage has been done.

This is the Internet and nothing can ever be truly deleted and the apparent pregnancy reveal is now out there for all to see.

"Claire's pregnant," another person wrote after viewing the above remark, while someone else chimed in with: "Nobody is surprised.

If Spivey and Duggar really are expecting, this is an accurate reaction.

The newlyweds got married mere months after getting engaged, with Justin barely old enough to vote at the time, and nearly everyone has since assumed that they got busy for the first time on their wedding night.

Sexually speaking, we mean.

With the sole intent on creating a life.

"As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed," wrote Spivey as a caption to a photo of her and her young husband in April, adding of Justin and also of the snapshot itself:

"This is one of my favorite photos from our engagement pictures!"

Spivey and Duggar got married on February 26 in Texas, following what seemed like a very short courtship.

The 19-year old confirmed he was seeing his older better half back in October 2020 and then the two got engaged a month later.

Why wait when you know it's true love, right?!?

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," Duggar and Spivey stated after making their lifelong committment.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend."

This may be true.

The couple may have strong feelings for each other.

But plenty of observers think Jim Bob Duggar arranged this union, tracking down the youngest bride he could for his 13th child so that the pair could crank out as mamy kids as possible over the course of their relationship.

Considering this brand new Instagram comment?

Combined with the baggy dress Claire recently donned for a family photo that got folks talking? And the fact that she recently started following Michaela and Brandon Keilen’s online retail shot, Keilen Corner, which sells baby items?

The general takeaway at the moment is that Spivey is pregnant.

She's seemingly just waiting for the right time to make the official announcement.

Earlier this spring, Justin and Claire opened up about life as newlyweds, sharing that they decided to "settle down in Texas" near Claire's hometown, where her parents still reside.

"We are super excited for this next chapter of our lives -- just to not ever have to leave one another ever again," Spivey said in a joint appearance with Justin for a TLC video.

"It's been something that we've waited for."