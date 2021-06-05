Christeline Petersen Thanks Seeking Sister Wife Fans Amid Dimitri Snowden Assault Claims

Christeline Petersen has issued a new statement.

The former Seeking Sister Wife spouse, who has gone on record with ugly assault claims against Dimtri Snowden, is sort of in hiding these days.

She worked up the courage to leave Snowden a few months ago, following an alleged incident of domestic violece... which was followed by Peterson filing for a restraining order against her husband.

It's unclear where she's actually living at the moment.

What is clear, however, is that Peterson has been struggling for awhile.

Upon filing a police report this winter, Peterson outlined to authorities one of the supposed attacks against her by Snowden.

She says that she was awoken one time by Snowden "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me."

She went on to claim Dimitri also shoved her head on the headboard several times, leaving marks and bruises.

This wasn't close to all, either.

Petersen told authorities a few months back Dimitri was abusive during sexual intercourse.

She claims "he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to," adding: "The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it...

"I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking."

In an interview of her own, meanwhile another ex-lover of Snowden's, Ariadne Joseph, detailed the alleged ways that Dimitri abused and assaulted her as well.

Just heinous stuff all around -- if true.

Joseph has since announced the creation of a GoFundMe page to assist Peterson and her kids.

As of this date, it has raised around $9,000... and Peterson could not be more grateful.

"Words aren't enough to express my gratitude to each and everyone of you," she wrote this week in response to the support.

"I know you want to know if we're ok and I appreciate you so much for that but there are simply things that I am not able to share at this time.

"I hope you understand."

She continued:

"What i can tell you is that my girls and I are doing okay for now.

"The journey ahead of us is long and a little scary but I am keeping my head up and pushing through. We are in the process of finding new accommodation.

"If you're in the California are and have some renting recommendations, please reach out."

And she concluded:

I will update you as much as I can on how things are progressing with us. Again, thank you for everything you have done for me and my girls. May your kindness be returned to you a hundreds times over.

And when the time comes, I promise to turn the kindness you have shown me over to someone else in need.

Please be safe and well.

Well said.

At this point, the only question that matters is this one:

How are the Snowdens still employed by TLC?!?