Chrissy Teigen to Michael Costello: I Will Sue the Sh-t Out of You!

For several weeks now, Chrissy Teigen has been making tabloid headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As you've likely heard by now, Teigen has been accused of bullying Courtney Stodden, Farrah Abraham, and other celebrities who are less famous and thus more vulnerable than she is.

Chrissy issued an apology last week in which she explained that she harassed these women in a misguided attempt at humor, and that she has been working with a therapist to address the issues that caused her to behave in such a way.

Fans were mostly accepting of the apology, though many pointed out that Chrissy's insults went well beyond the limits of good-natured joking.

In one shocking DM exchange, she encouraged Stodden -- who was in her teens at the time -- to commit suicide.

Still, Chrissy made progress with the apology and she seemed to be on the path toward forgiveness -- until Michael Costello stapped in.

Costello is a fashion designer and former Project Runway contestant who claimed that Teigen sabotaged his career because of some fake Instagram screen shots that made him out to be a racist.

Costello claims that Teigen rebuffed him when he attempted to explain himself.

He says she told him that he deserves to "suffer and die" and that she went "beyond social media to blacklist Michael Costello offline."

Now, Chrissy has fired back with a statement of her own, in which she claims that Costello's account is 100 percent fabricated.

The 35-year-old model and social media personality posted a statement from her lawyers that promised legal action if Costello did not recant his claims.

Beneath the document, Teigen unloaded on Costello and called him out for what she considers to be a one-man smear campaign.

She also accused him of using creating fake screen shots of his own in order to put words in her mouth.

"No idea what the f- michael costello is doing," Teigen wrote.

"He just released a statement where he didn't at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm's were, & now claims to have emails that don't exist.," she added.

"So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here."

From there, Chrissy appealed to Michael on a personal level, encouraging him to reconsider his actions.

"I've taken it ALL. I've heard it all. I just beg for you to know the truth," she wrote.

"Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law," she added.

"And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s--t show into a positive."

Despite the threat of legal action, Chrissy seems to be approaching the situation from a place of genuine compassion, having recently been on the verge of cancellation herself.

"I wish you peace and healing," she concluded.

"I have some places I've been attending if you'd like the connects."

Obviously, there was a little snark mixed in there, but we're sure Chrissy would help Michael find help, if he were so inclined.