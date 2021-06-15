Chrissy Teigen: Fashion Designer Says She Bullied Him So Badly He Became Suicidal

On Monday, Chrissy Teigen issued a heartfelt apology.

Several young, female celebrities had come forward to accuse Teigen of bullying them on social media, using her power and privilege to destroy their careers and make their lives hell.

The women came with receipts, which were surprisingly easy to obtain.

After all, much of the harassment took place publicly on social media, and in a stroke of luck for Chrissy, it had mostly been forgotten.

But after Courtney Stodden called Teigen out for brutally mocking her and encouraging her to kill herself, several other women came forward to share similar experiences.

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham went so far as to compare Teigen to a rapist.

She also threatened Chrissy with legal action and encouraged others to sue the media personality, as well.

Obviously, Farrah went much too far in her rhetoric -- that's sort of her thing -- but her fury speaks to just how deep the wounds from Chrissy's bullying go.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram page, Teigen begged for forgiveness this week.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets," she wrote.

"My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Shortly after the apology went live, however, another victim came forward with what might be the most harrowing tale of Chrissy's cruelty yet.

Project Runway alum Michael Costello says Teigen set out to destroy his career and reputation, noting that she was shockingly blunt about her intentions.

"For the past 7 years, I've lived with a deep, unhealed trauma," he wrote on Instagram.

"I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thoughts of suicide.

"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn't see the point of living," Costello recalled.

"There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text."

It seems the trouble began when Teigen came across a fake, photoshopped comment in which someone posing as Costello used a racial slur, and she assumed the worst about the designer.

We now know that a disgruntled former employee created an Instagram post which made it appear that Costello had used the n-word.

Instagram admins were quick to confirm that the comment was a fake.

"She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet," he alleged.

"When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on."

Costello shared screen shots of text messages, in which he begged Teige for compassion, but was brutally rebuffed.

"No! I do not have anything to say to you. You will get what's coming to you," she wrote.

Teigen vowed to destroy Costello's career, and he says he's been suffering the fallout from explosive wrath ever since.

When Costello told Chrissy that her comments had inflamed the outrage of the people who were attacking him, she responded in appalling fashion:

"good! racist people like you deserve to suffer and die," she wrote.

"You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch."

"Wow, did she live up to her words. Throughout the next few years, I would book jobs only to be pulled off last minute with no explanation," Costello wrote on Instagram.

"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn't see the point of living," Costello continued.

"There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text."

Obviously, Michael's recollections could not have come at a worse time for Chrissy.

In fact, it seems that for many, his remarks have essentially wiped out any good will that Teigen might have accrued as a result of her apology.

After all, if she was so quick to assume the worst and rush to judgment, why should the public behave any differently now that she she's headed for cancelation herself?