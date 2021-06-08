Chris Harrison Confirms Bachelor Exit: "I’m Excited to Start a New Chapter"

Chris Harrison is moving in.

A few hours after Deadline reported that Harrison and ABC had decided to part ways for good, the polarizing host has confirmed the somewhat surprising news.

Yes, it's true.

He will not return ever again as host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or any other affiliated spinoffs.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," Harrison wrote on Tuesday afternoon via Instagram.

He added:

"I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

Harrison voluntarily stepped aside as host of The Bachelor in February, a few days after he seemed to defend suitor Rachael Kirkconnell after racially-insensitive social media posts from her past emerged.

The producer apologized on multiple occasions for his woeful handling of this situation.

“I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” Chris said on March 4 while appearing on Good Morning America.

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

Harrison also claimed he was speaking wiith diversity experts and truly attempting to evolve as a human being.

"This is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it," he continued, prior to addressing Rachel Lindsay, to whom he spoke about Kirkconnell shortly after the contestant's history of questionable behavior went viral.

"I apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has firsthand understanding of."

At the time of this interview, Harrison said he had every intention of returning to host at some point.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others," he said on GMA.

"And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress.

"This interview is not the finish line.

"There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change."

Alas, Harrison is now a goner.

He will reportedly receive over $10 million in exchange for going away quietly; in exchange for not spilling any tea on the franchise, which has garnered quite a bit of backlash for how it's handled the issue of race.

This past winter, Matt James became the first Black Bachelor in 25 seasons.

This fall, Michelle Young will become only the second-ever Black Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston, meanwhile, debuted as The Bachelorette on Monday night -- with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe leading her season.

It's also been announced that David Spade will emcee Bachelor in Paradise this summer, along with a handful of other celebrity guests.

The network has not yet confirmed a host for Young's upcoming run, although Emmanuel Acho previously made it known he'd love the gig full-time.

Harrison, meanwhile, did say all the right things after initially sticking his foot way deep into his mouth after inititally asking folks to give Kirkconnell a break.

"There is not [a difference between 2018 and 2021]. Antebellum parties are not okay, past, present, future. Knowing what that represents is unacceptable," Harrison said on GMA.

"I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay.

"I didn't speak for my heart, that is to say I stand against all forms of racism."

Harrison has not yet revealed any plans for the future.

But it's very, very safe to assume we haven't seen the last of him on television.

Thurston's premiere episode, it should be noted, brought in 3.6 million views, which was a pretty steep drop-off from the 5 million people who tuned in to watch Clare Crawley's debut as The Bachelorette in 2020.

Gotta wonder:

Will ratings continue to fall now that we know Harrison is gone for good?