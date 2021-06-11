Chelsea Houska Stuns Fans With Shocking New Look!

During her time as a reality star, Chelsea Houska was considered the most popular Teen Mom of them all.

So when Chelsea abruptly quit the show last year, thousands were quick to express their disappointment on social media.

They feared that Chelsea was planning to live a much more private life and would no longer offer updates on her family, or her home life in rural South Dakota.

Fortunately, they've been pleasantly surprised in the months since Chelsea parted ways with MTV.

Chelsea still keeps fans up to speed on her new home, her rambunctious kids, and her handsome husband.

And of course, any time she switches up her look, she polls her millions of Instagram followers to find out if they dig it.

This week, Ms. Houska dropped an absolute stunner on her Instagram fans, revealing that she's no longer rocking her signature auburn locks.

In a series of clips posted to her Instagram Story, Chelsea showed off a new, dark brown mane that's unlike anything she's sported in recent years.

As fans were quick to point out, Chelsea's hair hasn't been this dark since Teen Mom 2 Season 2.

She didn't offer any explanation behind her decision to switch up her looks, but of course, she doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

We bet it's nice having the freedom to switch her look up whenever she wants and not worry that there are gonna be continuity errors on the show!

Chelsea walked away from a lot of cash when she left Teen Mom, and no doubt many fans will always be baffled by the decision.

But at the end of the day, her freedom and her family's privacy are far more important than any job -- no matter what it pays.

Speaking of Chelsea's adoring family, Cole De Boer recently wrote a wonderful tribute to his wife for Mother's Day:

“There are way too many reasons to fit into this caption on how amazing of a mother my wife is. This family revolves around you! You are our everything," he wrote.

“I don’t think we show or tell you enough how special and truly grateful we are for you sweetheart," Cole continued.

"There is no way we could ever express our true emotions into words, but I promise you that we would be lost without you and the role you play in this house and this family is breathtaking and I truly look up to you and love you with all my heart.”

Obviously, it's not hard to see why Chelsea would choose to focus on her family instead of stardom.

And besides, it's not like she'll be hitting the unemployment line anytime soon.

Chelsea still has a clothing line, and she hocks countless beauty products and other items on her Instagram page.

Whether or not she'll ever return to television remains to be seen, but 6 million Instagram followers is as good as money in the bank in this economy.

And Chelsea makes it clear on a daily basis that she appreciates every single one of her fans.