Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate 15 Years Together!

When it comes to Teen Mom couples, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are definitely unique.

After all, they're the only couple that has stayed together from the very beginning.

Most of the other original couples can't even stand each other, but ever since their heartbreaking episode of 16 and Pregnant, we've seen them stick by each other through thick and thin.

Seriously, they've been through so, so much together.

And that's why it's so remarkable that this weekend, they're celebrating their 15th anniversary.

Yep, they've been together for 15 years.

To celebrate the occasion, Tyler shared this cute photo of them together.

He also, in true Tyler fashion, wrote a poem:

I love those dreamy eyes

Staying up talking late at night

Snuggle close right by my side

Hair tickling my nose, I don't mind

Go ahead, lay down your head

Feel my heartbeat in your hand

Just let me hold you until the night ends

"15 years together & you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids!" he added. "I love you so much babe."

How crazy is it that they've been together for 15 years?!

They're not even 30 yet, can you imagine?

They started out their relationship when they were in middle school, and as we said, they've been through quite a lot since then.

They both had rough home lives -- both had parents that struggled with addiction.

A few years later, her mother married his father, which, you know, couldn't have been fun for them.

Tyler has said that he was so depressed by his father's drug use and the way he treated them that he attempted suicide when he was just 12 years old, and Catelynn's discussed the abuse she faced by her mother and her mother's boyfriends on the show.

On top of all that, just the way we saw them treated back in the early days of Teen Mom ...

It was intense, to say the least.

Of course none of it was made better when Catelynn got pregnant at 16 and they made the tough decision to place their baby for adoption.

Their parents often guilted them for this selfless choice, and naturally they felt some sadness about it anyway.

Somehow they managed to stay together throughout all of that, which was very impressive.

Eventually they got engaged, and in between the engagement and the wedding they had a daughter, Nova.

While that was undoubtedly a happy time for them, they also had some dark times.

Catelynn suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to Nova, and after over a year of failing to manage it, she had to make the difficult choice to attend an inpatient treatment program.

Her marriage seemed to hit a rough patch after that -- from what we saw on the show, she and Tyler weren't getting along very well, and he was pretty frustrated with her depression.

But after a couple of years of therapy, things started getting back on track and Catelynn got pregnant again, only to have a miscarriage soon after they started sharing their big news.

This sent her into an even worse depression, one so severe that she contemplated suicide.

She decided to go back to the same treatment center she'd been in before, and she stayed there for six weeks while Tyler held down the fort at home.

But then, just a couple of weeks after she'd wrapped up treatment, she went back for another six weeks, despite Tyler's request that she try outpatient therapy first so that she could stay at home.

This seemed to be a great choice for her, since she came back refreshed and with new coping skills that she hadn't had before.

It was not, however, a great choice for their marriage.

Tyler was very vocal about how bothered he was by her choices, and about how unhappy he was.

He even requested a trial separation, despite the fact that in the middle of all of this, she became pregnant again.

Thankfully, they managed to become closer by the time the baby came -- little Vaeda was born in February of 2019.

And their relationship must be pretty solid now, because she's pregnant again!

We hope the two of them continue to have many, many more happy years together.

After everything, they really deserve it.

