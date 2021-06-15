Carly Waddell Rushed to Hospital, In "Rough Shape," According to Ex-Husband

In a word?

YIKES.

Late on Monday, former Bachelor in Paradise star Evan Bass provided a frightening status update on his ex-wife to fans, telling social media followers that Carly Waddell was on the way to the hospital

Actually, he did more than just tell him.

He showed them.

“Carly’s first ambulance ride – she’s gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories,” the 38-year-old erectile dysfunction specialist captioned a photo of Waddell in her hospital bed via Instagram Stories.

(As a refresher: During the former couple's stint on Bachelor in ParadiseSseason 3, the pair bonded after Bass was taken to get medical attention in Mexico.)

Bass, who sadly split from Waddell in December, didn't say what was actually wrong with the mother of his kids.

He did, thankfully, return to his account a short time later in order to pen the following:

“Thanks for all the prayers and support. After 9 hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back.

"Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved."

Bass emphasized that, yes, he received “permission to share the photo” above of Waddell.

Added Bass, specifically:

"I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.)

"In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit."

Evan and Carly -- who share two children together, daughter Bella, 3, and son Charlie, 19 months. -- confirmed their break-up in late 2020 after three years of marriage, although they remain quite friendly, as evidenced here.

They got married Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 in 2017.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the duo said in a statement two days before Christmas.

“We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

In a follow-up YouTube video, Waddell grew emotional while talking about coparenting their toddlers.

“It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly​​​​​,” she admitted.

“It’s just hard. … I know this is the new normal, but it just doesn’t feel normal. It feels awful.”

Bass, for his part, stayed mum on the split -- until his return to social media in April.

“As someone who has just been quiet through this whole process... I feel like I’m an easy target because in the absence of information from one side, you just sort of fill in the gaps or whatever, believe whatever, which is fine,” he said at the time.

“But I just want you guys to have some empathy.”

During an Instagram Story Q&A posted on Saturday, June 12, Evan revealed he has been dating again following the breakup.

Which is totally fine, of course.

We're just glad to see he remains close with Carly.

And we're especially glad to hear she's on the mend.