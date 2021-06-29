Cardi B Strips Down, Thanks God for Second Pregnancy

As previously reported, Cardi B is expecting her second baby with husband Offset.

But that isn't all.

The rapper is also expecting a heavy dose of criticism in the wake of this major news, considering the rocky journey she and her partner have been on of late -- most of which has stemmed from Offset cheating on her.

Hence why Cardi B has posted a new message on Instagram.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," wrote Cardi on Tuesday as a caption to the naked photo below.

She added:

"Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!!

"Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy in a fun and dramatic way on Sunday night, performing alongside Offset at the 2021 BET Awards... while rocking an outfit that prominently displayed her baby bump.

By the looks of this stomach, the artist is rather far along in her pregnancy.

She has not yet dropped a due date or mentioned whether or not she knows which gender is on the way.

The superstar has, however, made a point of saying that three-year old daughter Kulture is psyched about the news.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," Cardi B also wrote on Instagram, alluding to her own sister.

"But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Cardi B and Offset got married in September 2017.

And then they welcomed their daughter in July 2018.

Not too long afterward, though, the former claimed she had split from the latter due to his infidelity.

But then they got back together.

And then Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 due to Offset's repeated infidelity.

And then she took it back and they got back together in October 2020.

Why the back and forth?

Why continually take back a man who keeps sleeping around behind her back?

Mostly because Cardi just needs his throwing unit... by her own admission!

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi said in a video this past October,

She added at the time:

"It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no dick.

"We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctionnal-ass relationship.

"We are the same way."

Fair enough.

But Cardi is sure she isn't being emotionally abused throughout all this?

Heck no, she previously insisted!

"Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS," Cardi tweeted awhile back in response to haters.

"I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither...

"Imma make this very clear: Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B. Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin s--t and doing crazy s--t.

"Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don't know why ya expect something different now. This ain't Disney."