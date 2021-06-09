Britney Spears Treats Fans to Epic Snake Callback Ahead of Conservatorship Testimony

Right now, we are only weeks away from Britney Spears giving testimony in her conservatorship case.

She knows that all eyes are on her (in the center of the ring, just like a circus) as she fights to fire her awful dad.

But while the minds of fans are fixed on Britney's fight for autonomy, she's still living her life.

Within her gilded cage, Britney is serving up a gorgeous look that is also a bit of a blast from the past.

One of Britney Spears' most iconic looks was and will always be from the 2001 VMAs.

Singing "I'm a Slave 4 U," she wore very little, but all eyes were on her accessory (and dance partner).

Britney performed on stage with an albino burmese python.

Taking to Instagram, the majestically talented singer is making a nod to that iconic moment.

Wearing a scaly green dress, Britney is flashing back to two decades ago.

This isn't just a visual reference. She's spelling it out in the captions.

"I held a snake at the @VMAs one time," Britney understated.

"But decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf--king snake myself !!!!" she announced.

She punctuated her words with plenty of snake emojis.

"And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little s--ts …" Britney quipped.

"Who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow!!!!???" she teased.

"STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the [snakes]," Britney concluded playfully.

Obviously, Britney has worn snake-referencing outfits before.

But she doesn't limit herself to any one corner of the animal kingdom.

The point, for Britney, is to have fun and be herself.

Britney did not get to have a normal life.

Remember, even before she was catapulted to world-class megafame, she was a child actress.

Her not-so-normal childhood led to massive stardom as a teen, and her adulthood has been ... busy.

Last year, Britney's attorney informed the court that Britney is afraid of her awful dad.

She refuses to perform again while he continues to run her conservatorship with an iron fist.

But stepping away from her time on the stage has its perks.

Britney has fun at home and is learning to live her life like a person, not like the world's greatest performer.

She plays dress-up, has photoshoots, and spends time with her almost comically handsome boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Her Instagram posts reflect her fun, goofy attitude as she shares glimpses of her calm domestic life with fans.

This is lost on some of Britney's more paranoid fans.

For the past two years, her conservatorship has been -- very appropriately -- in the spotlight.

Britney lacks many basic freedoms, and her father's role in the conservatorship is flat-out unacceptable.

The paranoia comes into play when fans look for hidden signs, messages, and clues in Britney's posts.

The fact of the matter is that Britney will talk about her situation when she's fully ready to do so.

In the mean time, clowns need to stop writing "wear yellow if you need help," like it's not her favorite color.

Treating Britney's Instagram like a puzzle to be solved is dehumanizing.

And it turns #FreeBritney into a meme instead of a cry for justice.

Thankfully, Britney's priorities are elsewhere, so she has not fallen into the weird trap set by toxic stans.

Britney is the mother of two amazing, teenage sons.

She has a devoted boyfriend. She has a legendary career history and a jaw-dropping discography.

Though she does not directly control it, she has a sizable fortune.

If Britney never tours again, never puts out another album, that is her right.

She has more than earned some time off to dress like a snake or whatever else she wants to do with her life.

The calls for Britney's sh--ty dad to be booted from her conservatorship are to get Britney some justice, not push her to make music.