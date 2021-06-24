Britney Spears: My Dad Won't Let Me Remove My IUD! I'm Not Allowed to Get Married!

For months now, Britney Spears' conservatorship and her battle to bring it to an end have been making tabloid headlines on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, the situation came to a head when Spears was finally permitted to address the situation in a court of law.

Well, a virtual court of law, at least.

Yes, Spears' hearing took place remotely, but had she delivered it in front of live onlookers, we're sure there wouldn't have been a dry eye in the house.

The pop icon delivered an impassioned address yesterday, in which she pleaded with the court to grant her the freedom to make her own decisions.

And these days, the decisions on Britney's mind involve her desire to have a third child and marry Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of five years.

For thirty minutes, Spears made her case to Judge Brenda Penny, who had to frequently instruct the highly emotional pop icon to slow down so that the court's stenographer could keep up with her.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Britney told the judge.

From there, the singer expressed her desire to expand her family and solidify her relationship with Asghari.

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.

“I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children.”

For years, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, has argued that his daughter is unable to properly care for herself, and should therefore remain under the control of his conservatorship.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life," Britney argued.

While the court battle surrounding her conservatorship has been raging for quite some time, this was the first time that Britney testified on her own behalf.

In the past, she has sought to end the arrangement completely, but these days Britney just wants to have some say over who is in charge.

And she doesn't want it to be her father or Andrew Wallet, the attorney who has been presiding over his conservatorship in recent years.

Britney told the court that Wallet and her father have not only prevented her from having a family, they've also stopped her from taking any time off from touring or recording.

“I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so,” she testified.

"I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do."

In the most emotional segment of her testimony, Spears spoke of the isolation she's felt as a grown woman who's actions are dictated by a team of lawyers and financiers.

While the judge in Britney's case has yet to render a verdict, the singer's testimony has already had a tremendous impact.

The growing "Free Britney" movement always gains steam on those rare occasions when Britney is permitted to speak her truth.

And the revelation of the forced IUD has galvanized the activists like never before.

So even if Andrew Wallet and Britney's father remain in control of her life, they're likely to find themselves facing intensified public pressure to allow her some modicum of freedom.

And maybe some day, they'll be forced to free her completely.