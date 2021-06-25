Britney Spears: I Think I Might Have Finally Defeated My Father

For the past several years, activists associated with the #FreeBritney movement have been working to call attention to the abuses taking place within the home of pop icon Britney Spears.

Some of their allegations may have sounded implausible, but earlier this week, the singer's diehard defenders were vindicated by Spears' emotional testimony at a hearing that marked the latest battle in Britney's effort to end her conservatorship.

In a voice very different from the breathy sing-song she uses in her Instagram videos, Spears described years of torment in which she was stripped of her basic rights and forced to take medication that made her feel "drunk."

Despite the fact that she hoped to have a third child, Britney was forced to keep her IUD in, as her "caretakers" felt she was mentally unfit for pregnancy.

Britney was denied the ability to make decisions about her career, her finances, and the raising of her two sons.

This went on for 13 years, and the effort to keep Britney silenced and enslaved was led primarily by her father, Jamie Spears.

No doubt there was a time when Britney harbored conflicting feelings toward Jamie.

But as her testimony made clear, these days she sees him for what he is -- a cruel opportunist, and the single greatest obstacle standing between her and the life she wants to live.

Thankfully, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel, as Britney has taken a major step forward by confirming her supporters' worst fears.

We're sure it wasn't easy, but insiders say that for the first time in years, the singer is hopeful for her future.

"She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change," a source close to the situation tells E! News.

"[She] has support from her mom who is trying to help her."

Britney was essentially cut off from the rest of the world for the past two years, and the insider says "she only recently gained access to be able to do online research."

Spears is celebrating her victory with a vacation, but the insider says she's ready to resume the fight when she returns.

"Now that this is over, she has left on vacation with Sam [Asghari]," the source says.

"She was looking forward to getting away for a while."

As for Asghari, it seems both he and Spears feel that they might soon be able to take the next step together.

"Britney would love to move the relationship forward, but it's never been something they could actually make happen," the insider claims.

"The situation is complicated because of her restrictions"

In her testimony, Britney recounted a recent incident in which she was denied the opportunity to travel to Louisiana with her boys for the holidays, and was instead forced to check into an in-patient rehab facility in Beverly Hills.

"The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it," she said of her father.

"I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking."

Saying those words publicly marks a major turning point in Britney's battle to regain control of her life.

And judging by her latest Instagram post, she's exhilarated by the possibility of finally regaining her independence.

"I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!" Spears wrote.

It appears that Britney is looking forward to being more candid with her fans in the future.

And we're looking forward to the day when she's able to do so.