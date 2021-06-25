Britney Spears Breaks Social Media Silence: "I Apologize for Pretending"

Britney Spears made a raw and revealing return to Instagram on Thursday evening.

The singer -- who has been dominating the headlines of late due to her heart-breaking testimony at a hearing to possibly overturn her conservatorship -- shared a lengthy message on her official account.

It included an admission and an apology that the emotionally-abused singer most definitely did not have to make.

Speaking out for the first time since she urged a judge to give her freedom back, Britney opened like this:

I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing …

I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!

Along with this message, Spears included the following meme:

Britney went on to explain she had learned that habit from her mother, Lynne Spears.

That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.

I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL …

Sadly, as the artist proceeded to acknowledge, this has become evident over the past few days.

At Britney's aforementioned hearing on Wednesday, the mother of two addressed her social media presence in a statement to Judge Brenda Penny, explaining that her posts - which often depict her in good spirits - are a "lie."

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie," she confessed.

"I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK?

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008 after she underwent two involuntary psychiatric evaluations.

All these years later, however, Britney is out here begging for a change.

She told the judge that she has no control over her life in any way: She can't get married, she can't have kids. She can't do anything on her own.

"I just want my life back," she told the court in a 30-minute speech. "I've been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity ... I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it."

Continued Spears a day after this hearing, writing online and referencing her ongoing struggles:

If you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now [my life is not perfect]!

I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years," Britney said. "I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me …

But honestly who doesn't want to capture there Instagram in a fun light.

She's totally right in that case, isn't she?

Britney Spears is just like any of us by making this admission.

Social media simply isn't real life, you know?

Everyone out there plasters on a smile and tries to make himself or herself appear as is everything is peaches and cream; when, in fact, it may very well be the opposite.

Concluded Britney on Instagram:

Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell …

I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked …

So I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.

In a November 2020 court hearing, Britney's attorney told a judge that she was "afraid of her father" after the judge declined her request to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator.

She then went off on Jamie Spears this week, saying he loves "to control his own daughter" and even adding:

He should be in jail.

As of this writing, the future of Britney's conservatorship remains unknown.