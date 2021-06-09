Briana DeJesus Blasts Kailyn Lowry: You Got Arrested! Own It and Show It!

Briana DeJesus would like everyone to know that her beef with Kailyn Lowry is alive and well.

As viewers of Teen Mom 2 know well, these colleagues have been going at it for years, ever since DeJesus started hooking up with Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

That was a long time ago, however.

Far more recently, DeJesus got engaged (to a different dude named Javi)... and rumors started to circulate that her rivalry with Kailyn was therefore dead and over.

Based on Briana's latest social media rant, though?

This clearly is not the case.

On Tuesday night, DeJesus shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she appeared to accuse Kailyn of running away from the truth.

The mother of four was noticeably absent from the latest Teen Mom 2 episode -- because, according to DeJesus, she refused to let MTV air footage of her arrest from this past September.

"Like the other women on the show -- I had absolutely no idea that someone was going to be cut from the show tonight," DeJesus wrote just before the episode aired, adding:

"However, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story -- the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between -- II would be remiss not the address the situation."

Fans were initially confused over just what Briana was referring to here.

But she continued as follows...

Since joining Teen Mom 2, I have worked hard to show my true authentic self while filming.

Personally, I feel like if you are too good to film your real life than why would you be own a show that is supposed to be about your real life?

Like someone is filming on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with her baby daddy that I was told she was trying to hide.

Ah, yes. Here we go. Now DeJesus is getting more pointed and specific.

"This is back when a child's hair was cut as was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with with Her baby daddy," Briana wrote, making her point VERY clear once and for all.

Back in October, Lowry was arrested for allegedly punching Chris Lopez after he gave their first son, Lux, a haircut without her permission.

Kailyn denied slugging Lopez, but was very open online about her dissatisfaction with what Lopez had done.

In the end, no charges were pressed and Kailyn did not go to jail.

DeJesus, for her part, is implying in this instance that Kailyn somehow managed to NOT have the incident featured at all on Teen Mom 2.

She didn't cite her foe by name, but hurled some more shade in Lowry's direction by adding:

"While I understand all of us want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and someone takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn't try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life."

DeJesus went on to confess that sharing her own uncomfortable experiences on the MTV show -- including when her baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, gave her an STD -- wasn't exactly ideal.

But that's the point of the program, right?!?

Asked Briana on Tuesday:

"Why should she get away with just talking about buying a dream house and letting her son design a bathroom when real life problems actually are occurring in her home?"

In conclusion?

Lowry is a huge phony who is trying to paint a fake picture of herself, DeJesus believes:

"It just doesn't make any sense and I really would like to see her showing her full, true, authentic life as I'm sure would the viewers. I'm also sure the ratings would reflect it.

"Regardless, she's made her choice to show what she's shown but I just wanted to speak up to make my point known.

"Whether she likes it or not, we are cast members at the end of the day and this is how I truly feel."

Kailyn has not yet responded to Briana's take on this situation.

We're gonna go out on a wild limb, though, and say she most definitely will.

Very soon, and very harshly.