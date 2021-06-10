Bradley Cooper to Irina Shayk: Please Dump Kanye For Our Daughter's Sake!

We certainly had a hard time believing it at first, but at this point, there's no denying that Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk.

Yes, it's only been four months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye, but it seems the eccentric rapper has moved on with lightning speed.

Kanye and Irina jetted off to France together this week, and onlookers say they've canoodling all over Provence.

Clearly, these two don't care if the whole world knows that they're in a relationship.

We're happy for them, and all, but you can see how this might be an awkward time for their exes.

Weirdly, Kim seems to be totally cool with the situation.

In fact, earlier this week she posted a throwback photo and offered Kanye a birthday shout-out.

Somewhat less chill about the situation -- and understandably so -- is Irina's baby daddy, Bradley Cooper.

Bradley and Irina share a 4-year-old daughter named Lea.

The couple went their separate ways back in 2019, but insiders say they've maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship ever since.

In addition to his fears about West's erratic behavior, Cooper is well aware that Kanye's first post-Kim attention is sure to attract a ton of media attention.

Obviously, both Bradley and Irina are famous in their own right, but they've gone to great lengths to maintain a low profile and keep their private lives private.

Now, it looks as though all that hard work is soon be undone by the presence of Kanye.

Not surprisingly, B-Coop is less than than thrilled with the idea of his very young daughter spending a lot of time with a long, well-documented history of mental and emotional instability.

“[Bradley is] very protective of his daughter, a source close to the situation tells In Touch, adding that Copper hopes the relaitonship “fizzles out quickly.”

It seems Bradley is all too aware that even if Kanye has left his wild ways behind him, the relationship will lead to poor Lea being hounded by the paparazzi non-stop.

“It‘s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,” says the insider.

“Bradley is happy that Irina is dating,” the source says.

“What he’s not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

After decades of fame, Cooper is all too aware of how aggressive the press can be in situations of A-list celebrity romances.

“Bradley knows better than anyone how a celebrity romance can get completely out of hand. His friendship with Lady Gaga is the perfect example,” the source says.

“Bradley was already concerned about Lea getting recognized or labeled for being his and Irina’s daughter. But now with Kanye, that’s an entirely different level of celebrity. He doesn’t want that for Lea.”

Irina is of Russian descent, and she spends much of her time in Europe.

Despite that, Cooper takes a highly active role in his daughter's life, and it seems he's planning to get even more involved now that there's so much instabilty in Lea's life.

According to the insider, Cooper was “already a very hands-on parent to Lea,” and now “he‘s going to step that up even more.”

We try to be as compassionate as possible in our Kanye coverage, as the rapper has been open about his struggles with mental illness.

We're sure Bradley doesn't think that Kanye is a bad guy, but it's not hard to see why he would be deeply concerned about his daughter's welfare these days.

In all likelihood, the best thing for everyone would be if Kanye took some time to himself before rushing right into another serious relationship.