Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Making Out In Public! Bennifer Is Back!

Folks, it's really happening.

When we first learned that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were hooking up again, we assumed it would be nothing more than a rebound fling.

After all, Jen had just broken up with Alex Rodriguez, and she seemed to get back with Ben out of nowhere.

But as the days turn into weeks, it looks more and more like the A-listers are really giving their relationship another shot.

At this point, Ben and Jen have hooked up in multiple states, essentially embarking on a nationwide reunion tour.

And we are 100 percent here for it.

Affleck and Lopez are back in Los Angeles this week, and if there was a time when they were keeping their relationship under wraps, it seems those days are long gone.

Page Six has obtained photos that show Ben and Jen making out while enjoying dinner at Malibu hot spot Nobu over the weekend.

The gathering was a family affair to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jen's sister Linda.

Jen's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme were also on hand for the occasion.

But the family-friendly atmosphere didn't prevent Ben and Jen from engaging in some pretty intense saliva-swapping sessions.

Now, one might think that this reconciliation might not be well-received by the Lopez family.

After all, Jen's kids were reportedly very tight not only with A-Rod but with his kids, as well.

But you should never underestimate the charm of the Batfleck.

It seems that certain key members of Jennifer's family have been praying for this reconciliation for years.

And leading the way was Jen's beloved mom, Guadalupe.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close,” the insider said.

“Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago.”

So what's next for Ben and Jen?

Well, it looks as though they're ready to wrap up the tour and settle down in one place.

The past weeks have found Lopez and Affleck canoodling in Miami and Montana, but now, they're looking to hang up their travel masks and start building a home together.

Insiders tell Page Six that lifelong New Yorker Jen is preparing to settle down full-time in Los Angeles in order to be closer to Ben.

There's no word yet on whether she'll be buying her own place or moving in with Affleck right off the bat.

But whatever happens, it appears that these two are in it for the long haul.

Sources say Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has already given the relationship her blessing.

Affleck has stuggled with alcoholism throughout his adult life, but in the past, Lopez has shown herself to be a stabling influence in his life.

Garner and Affleck have three kids together, so we're sure she'd love to see her ex hop on the sobriety wagon for good, if only because doing so might enable him to be a stable and reliable presence in the lives of his children.

So it seems the Lopez and Garner-Affleck clans have joined the rest of us in hoping Ben and Jen will be able to make it work.

Don't let us down, you crazy kids!