At the beginning of 2021, Armie Hammer posted an Instagram video in which he gushed about how excited he was for the months to come.

So we think it's safe to say the year hasn't played out quite like Hammer imagined it would.

But things might be turning around for the once in-demand actor, as he took an important step to by checking into rehab to undergo treatment for his addiction to alcohol, drugs, and sex.

Yes, according to a new report from Vanity Fair, the troubled actor was joined by his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children as he checked into an in-patient facility earlier this week.

“Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed,” a witness to the drop-off wrote on social media.

“A lot of hugs and seemed emotional.”

While the move is obviously a result of the recent sex scandals that saw Hammer being accused of a cannibalism fetish and other violent and bizarre sexual behavior, those who know the actor best say that his decision to seek treatment is long overdue.

Vanity Fair spoke with several associates of Hammer, all of whom confirmed that his appetites and incredible tolerance for high quantities of booze and drugs were the stuff of Hollywood legend.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” said a source identified as "a close friend of the actor."

“But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

“He’s like a tank or something,” says another insider.

“He’s six feet five so he can literally drink a bottle of vodka and not feel it. His tolerance is crazy high for everything—I mean, he can eat five Big Macs and not feel sick," the tipster continued.

"He drinks a lot and he smokes weed…I mean, there’s no drug he won’t do.”

A source who knew Hammer on the set of the Lone Ranger movie he starred in recalled that the actor had a "stockpile" of joints in his trailer and used to soak pain pills in alcohol in order to increase their potency.

“If he’s too high to move, that’s about the only time he won't move,” said the former coworker.

“He has this machismo thing. He would drink straight bourbon, shoot guns, get on a dirt bike with no helmet and tear ass through the desert. Maybe it was some sort of adrenaline thing.”

Meanwhile, one of Hammer's accusers, a woman indentified only as Effie, said that while she supports Hammer's decision to seek treatment, the decision comes only after he's caused incalculable harm to other people in particular his romantic partners.

“While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me," Effie told Vanity Fair.

An ex-girlfriend of Hammer's who prefers to remain anonymous confirmed that Hammer is attempting to get sober after decades of deplorable behavior.

He’s addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his shit," the former girlfriend said.

“Everything he’s doing he has essentially said out loud in a tweet or an interview. He’s not that secretive,” she added.

“He’s been about to explode for so long, but everyone laughs it off.”

We wish Armie all the best in his efforts to get clean.

And we hope he'll make the most of this opportunity to make amends to his wife, his children, and his many victims.