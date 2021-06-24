Anna Duggar: Snubbed By Awful In-Laws on Her Birthday?

Anna Duggar turned 33 years old on Thursday, June 24.

But you'll forgive the former reality star if she wasn't exactly in a celebratory mood.

It couldn't have been easy for the pregnant mother of six to focus on any presents, cake and/or candles... not when her husband is living in a different house and awaiting his trial on child pornography charges.

And not when her in-laws are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In anticipation of Anna's birthday, many observers had been wondering all week whether any of her in-laws would even acknowledge the occasion.

They got their answer this morning when her disgusting husband's parents posted the above photo of Anna and her daughter, Mackynzie, writing over the cute photo:

"Happy birthday, Anna! We love you."

Note, however, that no mention was made of Josh Duggar -- and that this so-called tribute was shared on Instagram Stories, meaning it will soon disappear from the Internet.

Back on April 29, as you must know by now, Josh Duggar was taken into custody by federal agents following a 2019 Homeland Security raid on his now-shuttered used car dealership.

He's accused of using his workplace computer to download an endless array of photos and videos of minors, some as young as 18 months old.

The details behind some of these videos are nearly too chilling for words.

According to the authorities, for example, Duggar downloaded footage of a one-year old getting raped.

There are truly no words, with the exception, perhaps, of one federal agent saying in court last month that the video in question was among the "Top Five worst of the worst" things he's ever seen.

The person who made it is now in jail, too.

Back to Anna, though, who didn't file for divorce after Josh confessed six years ago to molesting his own sisters and also to cheating on his wife with women he met online.

She's sticking by his side through this latest scandal, as well.

"She's standing by him," a source previously told People Magazine. "She thinks Josh is innocent."

There's also been talk of a feud between Anna and her in-laws, based on Josh's arrest and how Jim Bob and Michelle never got him any real help after they caught him molesting young girls as a teenager.

"Anna is in denial," The Sun reported this month, addng:

"Jim Bob is telling people she is defending Josh and no longer speaking to most of the family. Jim Bob said she blames him and wife Michelle for Josh's arrest."

Josh faces 40 years in prison if convicted on both charges, with authorities saying the ex-TLC personality “knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography,” including “images of minors under the age of 12.”

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges at his May arraignment and was released a week after the arrest.

He is not allowed to be near children on his own and, as a result, is living in Arkansas with friends of his parents.

We just found out that the daughter of these friends is courting Anna's brother, which is just, like.... what the Hell is going on here?

It's also worth mentioning at this point that none of Josh's siblings have sent Anna any public birthday wishes.

Moreover, Jim Bob and Michelle's very brief message in 2021 differs greatly from what they wrote a year ago.

“Anyone who knows you knows this to be true — you are the real deal,” their post from June 2020 reads.

“Your faith in Christ is rock solid, and His love flows through you to everyone you meet. You are a natural nurturer!

"This is so evident by the way you love your family, not to mention the endless variety of animals and pets you rescue and care for! It’s pure joy to have you in our family.”

Quite a stark contrast from one birthday to another, huh?

Due to the way she's been treated by her husband, along with the way she's being treated by her husband's family members, it's once again worth asking:

WHY HASN'T ANNA PACKED HER BAGS AND FLED TO FARTHEST POSSIBLE ZIP CODE FROM THESE PEOPLE?