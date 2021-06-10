Anna Duggar Can End Her Marriage. Two of Her Sisters Have.

It's been about six weeks since Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, and still, not a single member of the Duggar family has openly comndemned Josh or his actions.

Of course, the simplest explanation for their silence is that they genuinely believe he's not guilty.

Sure, Josh has a history of molesting children, and federal agents found graphic images on his computer, some of them portraying children as young as 18 months -- but the Duggars powers of denial cannot be overstated.

For obvious reasons, the Duggars have been accused of enabling Josh, and in that regard, his parents are obviously the guiltiest parties.

When they learned that Josh had molested five young girls -- four of whom were his sisters, the fifth a family babysitter -- Jim Bob and Michelle took steps to help avoid prosecution.

And we all know that happened next.

Less clear is the role that Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, has played in all of this.

She's one of his biggest supporters, but some say Anna is also one of Josh's victims.

She's been subjected to years of brainwashing and gaslighting from her in-laws, and now, the Duggars have convinced her to believe bizarre conspiracy theories about Josh being framed.

Insiders say Anna believes that the Biden administration has conspired against Josh and is now framing her husband in a desperate attempt to discredit the entire Duggar family.

Why anyone at the top levels of government would put in so much effort is anyone's guess.

But Duggar critics remain hopeful that Anna will one day see the light.

Some think it might happen during his trial, when Anna will be forced to finally confront the evidence of her husband's many atrocities.

And what would happen next?

Well, there was a time when Anna would have been completely powerless in such a scenario.

After all, divorce is stricly forbidden in the Duggars' community, and no exceptions are made.

But Anna's originally a resident of Florida, not Arkansas, and while her family is almost as conservative and strictly evangelical, they're a little more lenient when it comes to women's rights issues.

And it was revealed this week that Anna's sister, a woman named Rebekah McDonald, once set a bold new precedent.

According to a surprising new report from Radar Online, McDonald filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, way back in 2015.

It might sound like a minor development -- after all, McDonald has no direct association with the Duggars -- but for Anna, the implications are massive.

As far as anyone can tell, Rebekah has not been disowned by her parents, and she's still invited to family functions.

And what does that have to do with Josh and Anna, you might be asking?

Well, we don't know what Rebekah's reasons for filing might have been, but we can be certain her husband isn't guilty of anything as atrocious as what Josh has been accused of.

Not only that, Rebekah's not the only one of Anna's sister to legally end her marriage.

Susanna Keller divorced her husband back in 2017, and she too is still embraced by the rest of the family.

So there might be a shred of hope for Anna, after all.

If two of her sisters were able to leave their husbands and not be thrown out of their churches of families, perhaps Anna will realize that divorce doesn't need to be the end of the world.

If Josh is convicted (which seems inevitable at this point), Anna can take her massive brood -- she's currently pregnant with her seventh child -- and return to the Sunshine State, where she'll receive the full support of her family.

For most people who marry into the Duggar clan, the initiation is like that of the Mafia, and there's a mutual agreement that the only way out is death.

But Anna has a rare chance to carve out a Duggar-free existence for herself -- and we can only hope that she'll seize this opportunity.