Angelina Pivarnick & Chris Larangeira: Is It Over For Good?!

Jersey Shore fans were skeptical when Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira back in 2019.

And now it looks as though their doubts were well-justified.

Rumors that Angelina and Chris are headed for divorce have been circulating pretty much from the moment they tied the knot.

These days, it seems like the split is really happening -- and it's every bit as ugly as fans feared it would be.

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore, Mike "The Investigation" Sorrentino concluded his police work after Angelina confirmed his worst suspicions about the state of her marriage.

Early in the episode, Mike paid a visit to Angelina and found her living alone, Chris having flown the coop several weeks earlier.

"We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it's been a few weeks now," Pivarnick revealed.

"Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife' card, he wanted to see that card ripped up," she added.

"He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair."

Angelina went on to reveal that while neither party has filed for a divorce yet, she has lawyered up in preparation for that development.

"I had to hire a lawyer because s--t started hitting the fan," she explained.

"I didn't want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won't talk to me."

Angelina can be a bit flippant in her attitude and her remarks, but she was obviously sincere -- and deeply concerned -- when discussing the dissolution of her marriage.

"To me, I thought he was going to be the greatest husband, that he was never gonna try to do this to me," she said.

"Holy s---, I'm having a nervous breakdown here."

Later in the episode, Pivarnick paid a visit to Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

The ladies took out some aggression with a boxing workout, while Angelina shared many of the same concerns that she expressed to Mike.

She revealed that she used a tracking device to spy on Chris, and she learned that he had recently spent 11 hours in a hotel room with several other people.

"He said nothing happened in the room," Pivarnick told JWoww.

"He never takes accountability for his actions. He's saying that nothing happened. He said that he literally slept on one bed with his guy friend and those two girls slept on another."

And it seems that's not the only suspicious behavior Chris has engeged in recently.

"I found out Chris went to a bar and he was hanging out with some f---ing girl. 22 year old," Angelina revealed.

In what might have been Pivarnick's most dramatic episode to date, she revealed that she has always suffered from abandonment issues as a result of her father leaving the family when she was very young.

"Even still to this day, my father's not in my life, he was not at my wedding, he doesn't care about me," she said in a confeassional segment.

"So for me, Chris abandoning me is making me feel like that," Angelina explained.

"For him to do this to me right now. I think that's something I don't think anybody should go through in their life. Nobody."

The episode ended on a lighter note with Mike celebrating five years of sobriety and Snooki making her surprise return to the series.

But all in all, it was a bit of a bummer, and it's hard to imagine that Angelina and Chris' relationship can bounce back from this.