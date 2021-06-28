Amy Roloff: Screw It! I'll Get Married at the Farm!

We now know the future or Roloff Farms.

At least one aspect of it, that is.

For the past several weeks on Little People, Big World, the topic of when Matt Roloff will return and which family member will take over the business has been an ongoing storyline.

It willl likely continue to be, as well.

But we know Matt will still be in charge late this summer and we also now know that his ex-wife will exchange vows with her new husband on the farm -- despite a few understandable reservations about the arrangement.

"Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue and we're getting married at Roloff Farms," Amy will admit on this week's episode of Little People, Big World.

We got an early glimpse at this scene via a sneak peek published by People Magazine.

The mother of four goes on to say that she and fiance Chris Marek "weighed our options" and looked at other locations priro to deciding on the farm, which solely belongs to her ex at this point.

Earlier this season, Matt proposed his farm as the wedding venue.

Marek was almost instantly on board.

But Amy wasn't convinced.

Should she really ring in her future by getting married on a property that is so closely tied to her past?

As for prompted Amy to, essentially, give in and agree to the famr?

She says on the episode that that "COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A."

Makes a lot of sense, doesn't it?

And it's not as if the farm isn't lovely.

Last year, Amy moved away from the land following her 2016 divorce from Matt.

The exes raising four kids there -- twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24 - Amy was a major presence during pumpkin season for years.

Hence why it was so challenging for her to say goodbye to the land she long called home.

"This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there," Amy tells Chris in the aforementioned footage... as they debate wedding plans in the kitchen of their new residence.

Ever upbeat, Marek tries to assure his bride-to-be as follows:

"I'm hoping when we do that you'll remember the good years, the good times you had there. Aren't there a lot of good memories?"

Yes, for sure, Amy replies, and that will be her focus looking ahead.

At the same time, Amy wants to keep things professional between herself and her ex.

"I want to write up a general like, proposal or an agreement. I don't want to be arguing with Matt. I just want everyone to have an understanding," she tells Chris.

"Because, you know, it's on his place now. So I think that's what I worry about, that it gets complicated - it gets weird!

"I don't want to have to deal with that."

The imporant thing, of course, is that on August 28, Roloff and Marek will look into each other's eyes and vow to love one another until death does them part.

Yes, there's some planning to do beforehand. Yes, it's unusually complicated in this one regard for Amy.

But it sounds like she understands the bigger and broader picture here, right?

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.