Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Share Pre-Wedding Road Trip to Idaho

The countdown has begun until Amy Roloff marries Chris Marek.

They have the wedding date.

After much debate, they even agreed upon a venue.

But first, Amy and Chris are off on a roadtrip for a very sweet reason.

On Friday, June 4, Amy Roloff took to her Instagram Stories.

As she has done many times in the past, she shared a glimpse of her road trip.

Amy and Chris have enjoyed numerous road trips over the years, and Amy loves to document them for her fans.

When Amy and Chris took a pit stop, Amy shed some light on the context of the excursion.

"We're on our way to Idaho," she revealed.

Amy shared that they were traveling "to see some of Chris' family."

"His niece is graduating," Amy added.

June is a big month for high school graduations.

"So how fun is that?" Amy asked, "because road trips are fun."

"I hope y'all have a great weekend," Amy expressed.

She explained her well-wishes "cause I might not have cell service."

Amy then invited her countless fans and followers to "Have a good time!"

Amy recently dropped some fresh new wedding details in a post shared just a few days before the trip.

"Wow! It’s June already. About 89 days til our BIG - the wedding," she remarked.

"Time is flying by," Amy added. "We’re getting excited about it. Woohoo!"

On this season of Little People, Big World, we saw Matt push an idea for his ex-wife's wedding.

He suggested that Amy and Chris, in light of many factors including COVID-19, hold the wedding on Roloff Farms.

The 110 acre property could make a picturesque and very convenient wedding venue.

However, for some very understandable reasons, Amy was deeply reluctant at first.

The Farm is where she and Matt lived as husband and wife for many years.

It's where they raised their kids.

It's also where Amy and Matt lived separately as former spouses for quite a few years.

Before that, it's the place where Matt met, fell in love with, and presumably cheated with Caryn Chandler.

So yes, that is an emotionally complicated location.

Amy's reluctance was extremely understandable.

However, it did not last forever.

That season was filmed many months before Amy made her final decision.

Ultimately, she and Chris chose to accept Matt's offer.

Amy and Caryn do not like each other, but even they called a truce.

Everyone is onboard to make this wedding happen.

"Amy and Chris are now planning to have the wedding at the farm," an insider previously revealed.

"And," the source added, "it will be in three months."

The insider characterized that "things are coming together."

"It was Matt's idea initially," the source shared at the time.

"And," the insider added, "Caryn went along with it."

The source explained that Caryn agreed "because they are trying to keep things cordial between them all."

"The reason Amy didn't want to have it at the farm at first is because of the emotional history there," the insider explained.

Obviously.

"And," the source detailed, "she didn't know if everyone was on the same page yet."

"Caryn isn't a huge fan of Amy," the insider admitted.

"She feels they are more acquaintances than friends," the source characterized.

"But," the insider reasoned, "she just wants Matt and the family to be happy and for everyone to move on."