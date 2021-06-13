Amy King to the Duggars: Josh is a Pedophile, Accept it!

Amy King is trying, folks. She's trying to speak truth to power.

She's trying to speak out and to say the quiet part out loud.

She's trying to be the one member of her gigantic family to make some sense amid a stomach-turning crisis.

The niece of Jim Bob Duggar is simply ... trying.

Amy has long been estranged from her relatives, and living very much free from their strict rules and guidlines.

Amy has spoken out on a number of occasions since Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography charges.

Unlike other Duggar family member, she hasn't given trite responses, either.

She hasn't spoken in cliches or said anything broad and/or vague about "justice" or even really passed along any hollow prayers.

Nope. Amy flat-out called Josh an evil monster.

Amy also shared a meme and a quote that clearly pertained to Anna Duggar, her long-suffering sister-in-law.

Anna, of course, has thus far remained silent amid accusations that her husband engaged in horrific behavior.

According to the FBI, the father of six downloaded photos and videos of minors getting sexually abused.

Absolutely sickening.

This, after Josh previously confessed to having molested several of his own sisters when he was a teenager.

And to having cheated on his wife, who is expecting their seventh child, with random women on the Internet.

And to being addicted to porn.

Bottom line: Amy has seen enough.

"Ladies, please don't go through life trying to be as small, silent, accommodating and convenient as possible," Amy has stated, not citing Anna by name, but adding:

"Speak your mind even if your voice shakes."

"Don't subscribe to extreme forms of modesty, own your beauty, intelligence and energy," the 34-year-old adds.

"Be fierce and unapologetic, always."

Now, Amy is back with a question for her social media followers. Essentially... is ignorance really bliss?

Especially when it comes to deeds and actions that only be described as despicable?

"The painful truth is better than a hidden lie."

Again, Amy doesn't include any names here.

Yes, she doesn't make any specific references to any Duggars. It's important to reiterate that key point here.

But, just, come on, you know?

There shouldn't be any doubt that Amy is hurling significant shade at her uncle and many of her cousins.

They've spent years hiding behind the lie that the prodigal first-born son isn't very sick in the mind.

We mean this literally, too.

Jim Bob and wife Michelle helped to cover up their son's molestation scandal in 2006, refusing to go to the authorities and instead sending him off to do some hard labor with a family friend.

Years later, he cheated on Anna through the website Ashley Madison and then went to rehab for an alleged pornography addiction.

Therefore, as gross as the charges against Duggar may be, no one familiar with this situation can say he or she is truly stunned.

All the signs have been there.

The family has simply refused to acknowledge, as Amy puts it above, the painful truth about this father of six.

“Life is too short to waist time on someone who cannot give you their whole heart," Amy previously said.

It's hard not to interpret her comments as messages to Anna.

As for her direct commentary on these heinous allegations?

"My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims," the 34-year-old said last month, regarding Josh's arrest.

"It breaks my heart ... I really hope justice is served."

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light," the wife of Dillon King added.

"If you're going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."