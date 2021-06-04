Amy Duggar Needs to PACK HER BAGS, Close Relative Urges

Amy Duggar is at it again.

She's once again speaking her mind, once again proving she is not controlled by her aunt or uncle and once again sending a very clear and crucial message to Anna Duggar.

Earlier this week, the 34-year old shared a meme of beloved TV character Alexis Rose from Schitt’s Creek, giving followers a glimpse at the young woman trying to stuff loads of clothes in a suitcase.

The message Amy sent along with this image?

He might love you, but if he can’t love you properly and in a healthy way then you need to PACK YOUR BAGS.

Life is too short to waist time on someone who cannot give you their whole heart [sic].

As you can see above, Amy never cites her cousin-in-law by name.

But there's no bigger story at the moment than the Josh Duggar arrest scandal, which centers on this fatherr of six being accused of downloading over 200 photos/videos of minors being sexually assaulted/abused.

He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on both charges of child pornography.

Despite the allegations, and despite his admitted history of cheating on his wife and molesting young girls, Anna has remained by Josh's side.

In her meme, Amy appears to be acknowledging that Josh may love Anna in his own warped way.

However, this way is clearly unhealthy and Josh is clearly not able to give Anna his whole heart.

So she should leave.

She has to leave, Amy says here and has also said before.

A day before uploading the meme referenced here, Amy shared a quote that also seemed to be directed at Anna.

"Let no one dull you down, do not let anyone take away your voice, your opinions or your dreams. That's what makes you, YOU. We are not made to be all the same," it read.

"We are not robots!

"Do not abide by man made rules, and do not think for a second you are not worthy of love.

"You deserve a fulfilling life filled with adventure, curiosity and freedom."

Added Amy at the time:

"Ladies, please don't go through life trying to be as small, silent, accommodating and convenient as possible.

"Speak your mind even if your voice shakes. Don't subscribe to extreme forms of modesty, own your beauty, intelligence and energy.

"Be fierce and unapologetic, always."

All we can do at this point is hope -- nay, pray -- that Anna takes thiis advice to heart.

She has not yet said anything about her husband's arrest, with insiders claiming she actually believes Josh is innocent.

Amy, who is the niece of Jim Bob Duggar and who doesn't abide by any of his strict rules or guidelines, has been especially pointed in her comments any time the topic of Josh has come up of late.

"My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims," Amy said in her first statement on the topic. "It breaks my heart...I really hope justice is served."

She continued:

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light.

"If you're going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."

Later, on social media, Amy commented on the accusation that Josh downloaded material of a child as young as 18 months old, writing:

"To look at my little guy who is 19 months old... my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that. It blows my mind.

"It's heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It's so evil. I want nothing to do with it."

Heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. Sums up what Josh reportedly did very well, doesn't it?