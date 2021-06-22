Amber Portwood to Andrew Glennon: I Will DESTROY You in Court!

Last month, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon's custody talks fell through.

Their court-ordered mediation was supposed to result in an agreement. They missed the deadline.

Now, these two very bitter exes are headed to trial.

No one wants their custody arrangement to be decided by the court, but it seems like they have run out of options.

Amber Portwood has had two different children with two different baby daddies.

Both men are both her exes -- and her victims.

She and Andrew share a 3-year-old son named James.

The Sun spoke to an inside source who shed light upon their current custody struggles.

"The last mediation they had didn't go favorably for Amber," the insider characterized.

"They've been trying to work out an agreement in mediation," the source explained.

The insider continued: "But they just haven't been able to get anything settled."

The two tried to hash things out -- on the judge's orders -- but could not reach an agreement.

"Now, this is likely headed for trial," the source predicted.

Interestingly, the inside source seems to sympathize with Amber.

“Amber is doing really well," the insider characterized.

The source opined: "it's hard because she isn't even allowed overnight visits." Allegedly, she is "ready to fight" to change this.

Amber and Andrew's custody dispute is, of course, nothing new.

In early July of 2019, their relationship was shattered when Amber physically assaulted Andrew.

She struck him while he held their baby.

When he took himself and baby James to safety, Amber's rage only seemed to intensify.

Andrew locked himself and James in a room for safety in an effort to shield himself and their son from Amber's wrath.

Amber reportedly grabbed a machete that she kept in the home and began to hack at the door.

This scene, like something out of a horror movie, marked the end of their relationship.

Fortunately, both Andrew and James survived -- and Amber was arrested.

Though she did not go to prison for her crimes, James' safety was at least taken into consideration.

Andrew was awarded primary physical custody of James at the time.

The two bitter exes share joint legal custody over their son.

Amber is, per the arrangement, permitted three unsupervised visits with James every week.

Months ago, Amber filed a petition with the court, seeking to modify the arrangement.

Specifically, she requested overnight visitation wtih her son.

In February, the judge ruled on that request.

The judge ordered Amber and Andrew to resolve their parenting issues out of court.

They were instructed to use mediation to reach an agreement.

They even had a time limit imposed: sixty days.

Andrew and Amber's mediation on May 24 was not a success story.

The pair did not reach an agreement.

Amber has the right to request that the court hold a hearing on this matter.

Amber has previously claimed that there is a "change in circumstances" that calls for an adjustment to the current arrangement.

She claims that Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines call for parenting time to turn to overnights when a child turns three.

She even alleged that it was in James' "best interest" for this change to take place.

One can easily understand why Andrew has balked at turning over his son for overnight visits with Amber, given their history.

This after all is the woman who violently attacked him.

Amber caused what must have been one of the most frightening nights of his life.

Just as Jurassic Park survivors likely wouldn't send their children to a reopened dinosaur park ...

... Andrew likely cannot stop thinking of what it would be like for James without him there to protect him.

Amber being Amber, she seems frustrated that the rest of the world hasn't just moved past her domestic violence.