Allison Mack, Former Smallville Star, Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail for Role in Sex Cult

Allison Mack is headed to prison.

The actress, best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, was sentenced to three years behind bars on Wednesday, June 30, for crimes committed while involved with the NXIVM cult.

She was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Mack faced a maximum of 40 years in jail prior to stepping into the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn for her 11 a.m. EST sentencing, although federal sentencing guidelines suggested a lower punishment of 14 to 17.5 years.

In 2019, Mack pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor via a sex trafficking case that involved Keith Raniere's NXIVM group.

She admitted at the time that she blackmailed two women into participating in NXIVM activities by threatening to release harmful information about them.

While making her plea in federal court, she told a judge: "Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people. I was wrong."

The details behind the sadistic treatment of the women extorted into this cult are truly harrowing.

Mack allegedly forced them to have sex with the group's founder, Raniere; placed the cult members on on starvation diets; and served in every way as Raniere's right-hand woman.

She had been free and living with her parents since April 8, 2019.

On Saturday, ahead of the sentencing, Mack released a statement apologizing to everyone who was harmed by her involvement with Nxivm, calling it her "biggest mistake and regret" and committing to spending the rest of her life "working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman."

She continued:

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm.

"I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.

"I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly."

Added Mack:

"I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."

Authorities arrested Mack on April 20, 2018, accusing her of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, who co-founded the controversial self-help group Nxivm and its subgroup, DOS.

Last year, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison and fined $1.75 million after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking, as well as racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

In her sentencing letter this week, Mack wrote:

"I have experienced overwhelming shame as I have worked to accept and understand all that went on and all that I chose.

"There were times I was not sure I would make it through this alive, the pain was so crippling.

"That said, I know that coming out the other side, I am a better, kinder woman because of this."