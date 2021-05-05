Tristan Thompson Threatens Sydney Chase: Stop Lying ... Or Else!

According to Sydney Chase, there was at least one occasion last year when she got absolutely railed by Tristan Thompson.

According to Tristan Thompson, however, he is totally getting railroaded by Sydney Chase. In a manner of speaking, that is.

And he's not about to sit back and just take it!

The heretofore unknown model went on the "No Jumper" podcast several days ago and alleged she had slept with Thompson.

This was at some point in the recent past. After he had gotten back together with Khloe Kardashian, that is.

The 23-year old shared some very specific and very NSFW details from this supposed encounter, too.

“It was a peek-a-boo dick, but, baby, it was good,” Chase said on air, seemingly telling the world that Tristan is not circumcised ...

... but does know what he's doing between the sheets. (He certainly has enough practice in that regard ... guy is a banger!)

But seriously folks. Considering how many times Tristan has reportedly cheated on Khloe, Sydney's claims aren't hard to believe.

“I did not know [he was in a relationship] ... he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore," Chase elaborated on the podcast.

"So we talked. We hung out multiple times. We did everything. This was in January or November – probably January."

"Then we hung out, everything was cool and he was talking to me."

Chase alleges she asked Thompson many times if he was single and he responded in the affirmative.

She also alleges she last spoke to Tristan just a few weeks ago, cutting things off as soon as she learned he was, indeed, in a relationship with Kardashian.

Heck, Chase even claims to have text messages Thompson sent to her.

But she hasn't produced these messages for anyone to see; and she hasn't provided any sort of proof that she actually got boned by the professional basketball player.

What should the public therefore make of these serious allegations?

Thompson has a quick and easy answer.

We should not believe Chase, he says!

She's a total and complete liar ... and he's ready to file a lawsuit against the model to prove as much.

In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by TMZ, Marty Singer, Thompson's attorney, refers to Chase's affair allegations as "malicious defamatory fabrications."

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," he says.

Singer proceeds on to accuse Chase of conjuring up quotes from Khloe's baby daddy and having no evidence to back up her serious claims, blasting her as follows:

"It is obvious that you are a liar."

Cut to the potential legal action:

The messages tell Chase that should she keep on "defaming" Thompson in the media, "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

He's not playing, that's for sure.

Singer, meanwhile, sent a similarly worded letter to Adam John Grandmaison, host of the “No Jumper” podcast.

And it looks like he made his point.

He has responded by taking down the portions of Sydney's interview in which she talks about this suppose fling.

How is Chase handling this?

Well, the sexy model, who is reportedly looking for a reality TV deal, has now said this regarding Thompson's legal threat:

"Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name."

She wrote this shortly after publiciziing her social media numbers and seemingly asking companies to contact her for promotional opportunities, as you can see above.

It doesn't mean she didn't sleep with Tristan.

We're just pointing it out.

Look, the bottom line is this:

Can she, or any celebrity gossip site, prove that Tristan Thompson put it to her while he was in a relationship with Khloe?

Most likely not. However:

Does anyone not believe her?

Tristan Thompson can hire and posture through expensive lawyers, but his track record remains that he is Tristan Thompson.

If she's making the whole thing up, which is possible, she couldn't make up a more plausible salacious rumor, that's for sure.

We all know Tristan's meandering package has been well documented, and that Kardashian welcomed him back anyway.

Why would he suddenly change his ways now?

And why would Khloe be DM'ing Chase after the fact if there weren't some kind of suspicion surrounding what happened?

According to Chase, Tristan loves being with Khloe for the status (and probably for their daughter) but just isn't that into her.

Is that really so hard to believe?