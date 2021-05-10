Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: I Love You! I Didn't Cheat on You!

Tristan Thompson is making things as clear as he can these days.

First, the Boston Celtics big man came out and vehemently denied that he slept with Instagram model Sydney Chase, a 23-year old who claimed on a recent podcast that she went to bed earlier in the year with Thompson.

Now, Thompson has come out and expressed extreme affection for Khloe Kardashian.

"Happy Mother's Day @khloekardashian I love you," the NBA player wrote on his Instagram Story yesterday.

Why is this such a notable shout-out?

Because Tristan and Khloe have been back together for several months now, and yet they've said very little in public about the relationship.

And also for the reason we outlined above.

Speaking out late last month, Chase went so far that she described Tristan's most private of parts for podcast listeners.

“It was a peek-a-boo d--k but baby it was good," she said of what it felt like to make love with Thompson.

The quote elicited quite a reaction from celebrity gossip followers because... come on. She said Tristan has a peek-a-boo d--k!

But it was also difficult not to believe Chase immediately because Thompson has cheated on Khloe on at least two occasions, including once when she was pregnant.

"He told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore," Chase elaborated on the podcast.

"So we talked. We hung out multiple times. We did everything. This was in January or November – probably January."

Chase even alleged that the last time she spoke to Thompson was only a few weeks ago, shortly after his daughter turned three.

Here's the thing, however:

Unlike those past pair of cheating occasions, Thompson isn't just sitting back this time around and letting the speculation build.

He's gone on the offensive by having his attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to Chase, telling her to basically shut up or look forward to a lawsuit.

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," the letter states, address Chase directly as follows:

"It is obvious that you are a liar."

Chase has stuck to her story, even in the face of this pending legal threat.

“I will not be called a liar,” she wrote on Instagram.

"I’m moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply."

This back and forth, meanwhile, has only continued.

“You have stated to the media that ‘I will not be called a liar,'” reads the latest statement by Tristan's attorney, Marty Singer.

“You claim that your statements about supposedly receiving texts from my client are true.

"You also were reading and quoting from those fictitious texts.

"You claim that those texts you allegedly received prove you had an affair with my client."

The lawyer went on to say he's asked repeatedly for copies of these text messages, and Chase has offered nothing in return.

"The inescapable conclusion is that they do not exist," wrote the lawyer in his message, concluding:

“We again demand that you stop defaming Mr. Thompson with defamatory falsehoods.

"If you persist in this wrongful conduct, you will continue to be exposed to significant liability.”