Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith: It's Over and It's MESSY!

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Tiffany and Ronald struggle on Happily Ever After? this season.

Despite their many issues, evidence showed that Tiffany and Ronald were still together.

That was happy news for many fans who had rooted for the couple, despite their troubles.

But now it appears that they have broken up.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith share a child and a lot of love.

But they have also struggled with interpersonal issues and some harsh political realities.

Even so, most fans watching this season have expected to see Ronald's visa get approval.

On Thursday, May 27, Tiffany took to her Instagram Stories with a vague message.

"I feel like I can breathe again," she wrote, with a butterfly emoji.

"No more pretending," Tiffany announced.

Now, that certainly looks like a vaguepost about breaking up.

However, some overly optimistic fans wondered if it was some sort of good news.

We ... honestly don't understand how they could think that but, hey, it's nice to dream.

90 Day Fiance John Yates was, if you'll forgive the pun, Johnny-on-the-spot with this story.

Even after Tiffany deleted her Instagram Story, he preserved and posted it.

And he also checked and confirmed that Tiffany and Ronald were no longer following each other.

In most cases, it is not a healthy sign for a relationship if a married couple abruptly unfollow each other.

Sometimes, it even means that one spouse unfollowed and unilterally blocked the other.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg with this breakup.

Tiffany's Instagram Story was vague.

Her comment under John Yates' post on the topic was not.

"I’m tired of being the idiot honestly," she began.

"Always trying for nothing just to be told I’m playing victim," Tiffany wrote.

"Maybe he’s right and I don’t see what a huge asshole I am," she added.

"But," Tiffany expressed, "I’m a tired of trying asshole at this point."

Ronald also wrote a reply, deleted it because it was "not worth" hashing out, and then wrote more.

He confirmed that Tiffany had blocked him on everything except for Daniel's Skype.

"She just wants to keep the kids from me," Ronald accused. "That's why the visa isn't done yet, also."

That is a lot of mess, including confirmation that no matter how this season ends, it's not with a marital visa.

Everything that we are seeing on screen was filmed months and months ago.

But clearly, they did not magically resolve all of their issues because if they had, this mess would not be playing out.

Additionally, also screenshotted and shared by John Yates, Ronald took to his own Instagram Stories.

He shared an Instagram Story post suggesting that he was constantly "put down" and describing this as emotional abuse.

"Lol now I'm emotionally abusive," Tiffany replied. "Oh lord, okay Ronald."

Obviously, there is a lot going on.

This is a family with two children that we're talking about.

Regardless of how people feel about Tiffany or Ronald or their marriage, there are sad elements to this.

Of course, fans are already recalling how many other ugly, messy, contempt-filled, and very public breakups they've had.

While that's not the sign of a healthy relationship, it does remind fans that not every breakup is forever.

It is likely that the public side of the "mess" will die down after angry phone calls from producers. NDAs don't end with the marriage.