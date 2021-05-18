T.I. and Tiny Under Investigation for Sexual Assault, Drugging of Women

T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are at the center of a criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities have confirmed to multiple news outlets.

The investigation stems from a police report filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, which means her identity is being kept secret from now.

However, her horrifying accusations are a matter of public record.

According to the police report filed last month, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted and drugged by the couple in 2005.

Moreover, a 41-year-old Las Vegas-based female named Rachelle Jenks filed a police report with the Las Vegas Police Department earlier this month... claiming she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the husband and wife.

She says this happened after meeting Tiny at an airport bathroom in 2010.

These allegations follow numerous claims in January about T.I. and Tiny assaulting a minimum of 15 women over the years.

Those claims were made on social media, however.

It doesn't mean they weren't valid and it doesn't mean those social media users weren't telling the truth about being coerced to use drugs and/or to sleep with the couple.

This simply marks the first time that authorities are looking into specific accusations made by alleged victims who have spoken to the police.

"The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country," says a lawyer for the stars.

"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations.

"Or even examine them."

The statement continued:

"Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."

A spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing the alleged victims, told E! News in a statement of his own:

"We have several women who are willing to speak on the record. Investigations are pending."

The details in Doe's police report are harrowing.

She says she met Tiny a promotional event inside of a dance club in 2005 and that the reality star offered her a drink at the time.

After being invited to T.I. and Tiny's hotel suite, she claims the couple assaulted her and that she blacked out, possibly from something T.I. had placed in her drink,

Jenks, meanwhile, tells a similar story.

According to Rachelle, she met the couple at a hotel in Las Vegas -- and then grew dizzy after drinking a shot Tiny offered her, at which point T.I. attempted to remove her clothes, but she told him not to.

Per the report, the alleged victim says that T.I. forced her to go with him to Los Angeles in his tour bus and have sex with her against her will.

She alleged that the next day, T.I. took away her ID and forced her to go to Miami, where she had sex with multiple women, also without her consent.

Back in March, Tyrone A. Blackburn conducted a press conference in which he called for T.I. and Tiny to be investigated.

"Criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country," the lawyer said at that time.

"This matter is ongoing and I suspect will evolve with the passage of time as more persons of interest come forward."

Also earlier this year, an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told NBC News that production on the couple's reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, had been suspended in light of the accusations.

"Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information," the statement read.