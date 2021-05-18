The Bachelorette Spoilers: Katie Thurston's Final 4 ... Nearly Revealed!

The filming has ended, Bachelor Nation.

Which can mean only one thing when it comes to this upcoming season of The Bachelorette:

The onset of The Bachelorette spoilers and massive amounts of speculation can now begin!

That's just as important, right?

As confirmed by Katie Thurston herself several days ago, via her return to Instagram, she has concluded her run as the anchor of this beloved competition - and she may or may not be engaged.

We'll have a chance to watch her journey unfold when The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 7.

But you know how the Internet works, right?

Especially when it comes to this franchise?

We need not wait until that date, or that debut episode, to get an idea of who makes a strong impression on Thurston.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Bachelor / Bachelorette spoiler guru and alleged creeptastic weirdo Reality Steve came right out and revealed three-quarters of Thurston's final four!

“Blake Moynes makes the final 4, along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey."

"Those 3 I know," he said on air this week.

“I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am."

As for whether or not one of these handsome men went ahead and put a ring on it?

"Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this... unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen," Steve added.

"But she’s happy and engaged as we speak, so I’d expect that to last."

Actually getting engaged to conclude a Bachelor or Bachelorette season is no longer a given, of course.

Colton Underwood did not get engaged, and neither did Matt James.

But it sounds here as if Katie found the man of her dreams ...

... and it sounds like it may end up being a very familar face to residents of Bachelor Nation.

Moynes, you may recall, was a contestant on both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons of The Bachelorette.

He's a Canadian wildlife manager who spends his free time volunteering with endangered species.

Blake also admitted to being "literally shook" after getting Crawley got engaged and left the show early.

"At the time... I was distraught. I started stress balding in the shower because I didn’t know that was going on," the 29-year old admitted.

“Nothing made sense to me. Now it does."

Still, Moynes persevered and jumped on to Tayshia's season after she took over for Clare.

(Obviously, he didn't get engaged to her either, but hopefully there was less stress balding involved.)

Will this make things awkward this summer, considering Adams will serve as a co-host for Thurston's season?

We'll find out shortly!

Grippo, meanwhile, is a 27-year old from New Jersey.

He graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a degree in business administration and management.

Moreover, Greg was also cast on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette.

He didn't make the final cut of suitors who actually appeared on air (it was a weird season) so this is in effect his first go-around.

Hersey, for his part, is also 27 and hails frrom California.

He's training to be a pilot, which is pretty darn impressive, and he loves to go surfing and skydiving.

Sounds like an adventurous fella!

Thurston and these potential husbands were sequestered New Mexico for filming, which wrapped up on Saturday, April 24.

Said an insider a short while back of Thurston's experience as the lead:

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing."

As for this year's host?

Rumor has it Chris Harrison will not be back - at Katie's request. It's unclear whether he'll return to the franchise, at any point.

Anyway, it should be interesting to watch Katie try to right the ship after the dumpster fire that was James' season.

Can't wait for our first, sexy look at the outspoken Bachelorette in romantic action.