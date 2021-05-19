The Bachelorette Spoiler: Katie Thurston Is Engaged! (But to Whom?!)

Well, a new season of The Bachelorette is almost upon us, and you know what that means ...

More spoilers courtesy of Reality Steve!

Yes, we might be weeks away from the premiere of Katie Thurston's season, but the spoiler grind never stops for never stops for reality TV's most feared blogger, and Steve's got updates galore about everyone's favorite sex toy enthusiast:

It probably goes without saying at this point, but you should stop reading here if you want to be surprised by the events of Katie's season.

Okay, now that that's out of the way, let's get down to business:

Earlier this week, we identified three of the guys who made it into Thurston's final four.

Given all the attention that's being paid to Katie's appearance on Instagram these days, we guess you could call them the thirstin' final four!

Sorry about that.

Anyway, it looks like fans won't have to worry about an anti-climactic season this year, because according to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged!

"I guess the biggest ‘spoiler’ I have for you is this: Katie is engaged. However, I don’t know to who,” Steve wrote on his blog this week.

“I know you may ask, ‘How can you know she’s engaged but not know who to?’ Trust me, it’s possible," he continued.

"I’m just not gonna give up sources on that, so yeah, it’s possible to know one and not the other."

Nothing terribly unusual about that.

Often, in order to protect his sources, Steve has to keep certain elements of his process under wraps.

And in recent years, Bachelor and Bachelorette producers have gone to greater lengths to protect their secrets, so it's not surprising that Steve would've been able to figure some aspects of Katie's outcome, while other parts of the picture remain blurry.

As for the identities of the final four, Steve has some information, but again, not all:

“Blake Moynes makes the final 4, along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey," he said on the latest episode of his podcast.

"Those 3 I know," Steve added.

“I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am."

As for the possibility that one of those guys will go on the become Mr. Vibrator Queen -- well, so far Steve is hedging his bets.

"Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this... unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen," the spoiler master said on the most recent episode of his podcast.

"But she’s happy and engaged as we speak, so I’d expect that to last."

Not a whole lot is known about these guys at the moment, but you might remember Blake as the bearded Canadian who really took it hard when Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss and left the show early.

These days, of course, it appears that Clare and Dale have broken up (though they seem to get back together with surprising frequency), but Blake moved on by trying to find love on Katie's season.

And no matter how the final episodes pan out, Moynes certainly got close!

Meanwhile, Grippo is a 27-year old businessman from New Jersey.

He was also flown to California to quarantine for Clare's season, but he didn't make the final cut of guys who actually got to appear on camera.

Hersey, for his part, is also 27.

Hailing from California, he's a pilot in training who enjoys skydiving and surfing.

Sounds like Katie doesn't really have a type!

And hopefully, that'll make for one heck of an interesting season -- especially if it's followed by a wedding!

We don't know about you, but we can't wait!