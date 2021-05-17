Teresa Giudice: I Love Luis More Than I Ever Loved Joe!

Teresa Giudice's new boyfriend Luis Ruelas has gone above and beyond to win her over.

He has made huge olive branch gestures with Teresa's family.

And whatever he's done, it's apparently outweighed warnings from Luis' exes.

Teresa is head over heels in love with the guy.

In Touch Weekly spoke to an inside source about where things stand between Teresa and Luis.

According to the insider, Teresa feels "crazy in love" with her boyfriend.

Apparently, the still-blossoming romance feels like an integral part of her comeback story.

“After all she’s been through," the source remarked.

The insider listed: "prison and her divorce from Joe," among other hardships.

The source explained that "she feels like she’s finally bounced back and gotten her life back."

“She says meeting Luis was a gift from God," the insider shared.

"And," the source continued, "she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.”

When you're in love, you feel that way.

“Getting back out in the dating world is really hard for me," Teresa previously stated on RHOBH.

"I was married for almost 20 years,” the mother of four noted at the time.

Being married for decades comes with a lot of baggage ... including just being totally out of the habit of dating.

“So, when I first met Louie, I was nervous," Teresa confessed.

She recalled: "It was like, very slow, baby steps."

But there was a moment when the "butterflies" began.

“Our third date he gave me a kiss goodbye," Teresa shared.

"And that’s when I was like, ‘Mmm that was nice,'" she expressed.

Teresa recalled: "I got butterflies.”

Teresa didn't try to hide how anxious she was about once again falling in love.

She is, after all, a celebrity, and remains in the public eye.

Tre admitted that it's "really hard" for her to trust people, especially new people.

“I love that Louie gets me," Teresa expressed.

"And," she continued, "I have always wanted that."

That, she explained, was how he had won her over in the first place.

“And it’s so crazy," Teresa remarked.

She called it crazy "because I don’t know what the future holds."

"But," Teresa continued, "this is the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”

“I love you,” viewers heard Luis tell Teresa.

“I’m in for the long haul," he affirmed.

Colorfully, Luis added: "My plan is to, you know, I want to be with her ’til her boobs sag to the floor.”

Teresa and Luis first went Instagram official in December.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she gushed at the time.

Hey, it was a weird year for everyone. If you had something good come of it, celebrate!

But there are questions as to whether this new romance with Luis is actually a good thing.

The Giudice daughters are reportedly positive about Luis.

And even Joe Giudice has been openly supportive of his ex-wife moving on.

However, some of Luis' exes have spoken out -- in some cases, in court documents -- about him.

He has been accused of being manipulative, of being a toxic and overly horny sex fiend, and of using "love bombing" to win them over.

Is that manipulation tactic what has Teresa so head over heels? Or has he changed his ways?