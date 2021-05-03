Tavita Karika, Former Bachelorette Suitor, Dead at 31

The reality television world is in mourning this week.

Tavita Karika, who appeared on the first season of New Zealand's version of The Bachelorette, was found dead this past Thursday in the capital city of Wellington.

He was 31 years old.

His tragic development was confirmed by fellow former contestant Marc Johnson, who told New Zealand news outlet Stuff that he was with Karika when the reality star passed away.

"I can confirm that Tavita did pass last night around midnight," Johnson said.

"I can't tell you if it was before or after because it was just too emotional."

"Before I knew it four or five hours had passed."

"I was with him in his final moments," he said.

"There was a lot of family and friends."

"I got there about 10 minutes into the ambulance crew being at the scene, and about 10 to 15 minutes after that they informed us that they cannot help him," Johnson added in recounting what transpired.

No cause of death has been announced.

Karika -- who also starred on 2018's Heartbreak Island -- worked as a personal trainer, model and actor.

According to Johnson, he had also just finished up his coursework to become a barber.

"We've been best friends since we met on the show," said Johnson.

"His birthday was next month. He was in a very happy point in his life."

"That was one of the last things that he said to me a few days ago."

"He cut my hair on Wednesday and did such an amazing job and that was the last time I saw him.

"He was a good guy and he loved everyone."

In the wake of Karika's death, friends have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help cover funeral costs on behalf of his family and loved ones.

Another of Karika's Bachelorette castmates, Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, took to her Instagram Story to write the following tribute:

"Tavita was a hilarious man with the best chuckle, and the best one liners.

"I loved hearing how enthusiastic he was about looking after his mum, learning about his gym and food routines, and creating funny handshakes together."

He concluded:

"I also really admired him opening the doors on the topic of mental health and some of his hardest times," she continued. "My heart goes out to Tavitas loved ones.

"Having the pleasure of meeting Tavita, I know what a truly devastating loss this is."

Relatedly, second season Bachelorette Lily McManus shared on her Instagram Stories:

"I am absolutely f------ gutted to hear the news.

"Tavit brought such a warm, bright and charismatic soul to the Bachelorette."

"He left his mark on everyone involved."

"I hope he and his family are able to find peace."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Tavita Karika.

May he rest in peace.