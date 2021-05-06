Sydney Chase to Tristan Thompson: You Can't Silence Me! We Were Straight Up Boning Each Other!

Sydney Chase is standing her ground.

The suddenly-famous Instagram model and wannabe influencer confirmed on Wednesday that she received a cease-and-desist letter from Tristan Thompson.

She confirmed our report that the professional basketball player has threatened her with legal action if she keeps alleging the pair slept together.

And ... you know what?

Sydney Chase is fresh out of f--ks to give.

She's just here to speak her personal truth.

“I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online,” Chase wrote on her Instagram Story last night as a follow-up to her initial claim that she was NOT sent this message.

“It was first sent to an email I no longer use."

"However, I’m moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply."

Chase, as you likely know, made national headliines several days ago when she went on a podcast and said she had intercourse with Thompson earlier this year.

She got explicit in her admission, too.

“It was a peek-a-boo d--k but baby it was good," Chase said on air, referring to, well... it's pretty obvious what she was referring to, isn't it?

“I did not know [he was in a relationship] ... he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore," Sydney Chase elaborated on the podcast.

Despite Tristan and Khloe Kardashian having been pretty open for awhile now about their status, she claims she didn't know.

The 23-year-old did not specify exactly when she first started f--king Thompson.

She didn't provide any evidence of their hook-up or produce any text messages she swears he sent her, either.

Chase did state, however, that she last talked to Tristan around hiis daughter's birthday - which was just a few weeks ago.

Thompson has a historry here, of course.

He cheated on Khloe when she was very pregnant with daughter True, and then again about a year later after Kardashian was willing to forgive and try to forget.

He's also been accused of ditching his first baby mama for Khloe back when she was pregnant with their son.

The guy is good at banging in the paint on a basketball court, and also good at banging women behind the back of his significant other.

In this case, though?

A cease-and-desist letter penned this week by Marty Singer, Thompson's attorney, refers to Chase's affair allegations as "malicious defamatory fabrications."

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," the letter says.

Singer alleges that Chase is just making crap up about his client, stating plainly:

"It is obvious that you are a liar."

And if Chase continues to go around peddling this story and trying to make a name for herself based on an alleged dalliance with Thompson?

The letter tells Chase that should she keep on "defaming" Thompson in the media, well ...

"You do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

The model, however, keeps talking a good game.

She appears to be undeterred.

“I will not be called a liar,” she wrote on Instagram.

When asked by Page Six if she had any evidence of her alleged affair with the baller, Chase replied:

“Yes, I obviously do but this is now a legal matter that lawyers will handle."

"Thanks.”

So there, in other words. Mic drop.

Regardless of whether she can actually prove this f--king took place, does anyone actually believe that horndog isn't ready, willing and able to engage in exactly this kind of conduct?

And if so, is it even defamatory?

Chase also said Thompson said Khloe isn't his type, and that he just enjoys the status of being with her.

Almost gotta admire the guy's dedication to being this shady, knowing he'll get caught and it'll be public.

You don't become a world-class player overnight!