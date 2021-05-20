Stephanie Davison: 90 Day Fiance Star Accused of Peddling False "COVID-19 Cure"

Not every star enjoys their time on 90 Day Fiance.

For Stephanie Davison, appearing on reality TV led to defending her reputation.

Now, she is defending herself against allegations, not from fans, but from the Michigan Attorney General.

Stephanie is accused of telling clients that her rejuvenating beauty treatments can help fight COVID-19.

Stephanie Davison doesn't want to spend rest of vacation alone

Part of the reason that Stephanie went on TV in the first place was to promote her business.

In fact, she says that this was part of the carrot dangled by production to encourage her to keep filming.

She had, before her trip to Belize, intended to break up with Ryan Carr.

Stephanie Davison is Self-Aware

Stephanie runs a business called Skin Envy, promising to help with weight loss and rejuvenation.

One of her biggest products is Ipamorelin/Sermorelin injections, which she believes hold many benefits to the body.

Among them, Stephanie has praised the treatment for the way that its effects upon her immune system.

Stephanie Davison takes shots (shots shots shots shots)

A couple of months ago, Stephanie spoke fondly of her own regular treatments ... upsetting fans.

“Almost of all my friends got COVID-19 I never did," Stephanie remarked.

She then shared that since she is now vaccinated, she won't “get it ever now.”

Stephanie Davison shocked, say whaaaa

There was more to this than simply celebrating having dodged a potentially deadly bullet.

Stephanie then claimed: "I’ve had people tell me in the medical field that it is probably due to the ipamorelin/sermorelin."

While that is not necessarily a direct claim ... clearly, Stephanie got the Michigan AG's attention.

Stephanie Davison IG Story - mirror mirror, read my post

A legal notice from her state's Attorney General made the rounds.

And, as you can see in the accompanying video in this article, it made the news.

"Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the TRUTHFUL story every time, after all?" Stephanie wrote on Instagram.

Stephanie Davison IG princess spills her own tea

"Meeeeeeee!" Stephanie answered.

"Since so many will need convincing," she suggested, "it’s time to put my money where my mouth is!!"

"$10,000 to the person who can find words FROM MY MOUTH saying what is being spread..." Stephanie pledged.

Stephanie Davison checks in with work

Stephanie then clarified that "dumb ass 'quotes' do NOT count!!!" (What???)

"Princess spills her own tea! Good luck," she wrote.

"And again... it must be EXACTLY what is being spread, contrived interpretations need not apply!" Stephanie concluded.

Stephanie Davison IG very limited replies

Stephanie strictly limited who could reply to her post.

However, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates -- who also pointed out the TV news story -- got a hold of the legal notice.

He shared screenshots of the letter from the Michigan Attorney General.

John Yates IG Michigan AG letter to Stephanie Davison

"It appears you are attempting to profit from the Covid-19 pandemic by exaggerating the benefits of sermorelin," the ntoice observes.

Stephanie is informed that she has ten days to stop making this alleged claim about sermorelin and COVID-19.

If she does not do this and publicly retract her previous claims, the AG will take steps to file a civil lawsuit or begin a formal investigation.

Stephanie Davison burns Ryan Carr's visa application

We can all guess how Stephanie felt about that, we suppose!

(For the record, that is the visa application form once intended for Ryan Carr being disposed of in the above screenshot)

So ... how is this going to work out?

Stephanie Davison explains why she's single (bad dad)

Presumably, Stephanie will consult with a legal adviser to contemplate her options.

On the one hand, she didn't make a direct claim.

On the other, one can understand why the AG would have a hair trigger on this topic.

Stephanie Davison hula hoops wearing UV glasses

There is likely a way for Stephanie to avoid further pressure by the AG and save face.

Something like "Out of enthusiasm for my own treatments, I misspoke, and never intended to advertise any COVID treatments" should work well, right?

To Stephanie's credit, she mentioned the COVID-19 vaccine in the very same breath, which could help her to make her case.

