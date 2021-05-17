Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley are Full-On MARRIED, You Guys!

Justin Hartley stars on the smash NBC hit drama This Is Us.

But when he introduces people going forward to Sofia Pernas, he can now say:

This is her, the woman with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.

Yup, Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley are married!

A day after the couple made its red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, multiple reliable outlets have confirmed they're actuallly husband and wife.

We're talking about such celebrity gossip mainstays at E! News, People Magazine and TMZ.

Neither Pernas nor Hartley has confirmed this romantic bombshell, but each did appear to be wearing a wedding ring on Sunday at the aforementioned event.

Speculation over the couple possibly having tied the knot heated up in early May, when the pair were spotted on the beach in Malibu... both rocking these same apparently wearing bands on their left hand.

Photos obtained by Page Six started circulatiing around the Internet back then.

The newlyweds, who starred in The Young and the Restless together from 2015 to 2016, initially sparked dating rumors just over a year ago.

From there, they went Instagram official for New Year's Eve, with Justin sharing a black-and-white selfie along with the caption:

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"

In January of this year, the actress wished her extremely handsome boyfriend a happy 44th birthday with a post that garnered a sweet remark from his daughter, 16-year-old Isabella Hartley.

As Sofia put it:

"Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday."

This is the first marriage for the Spanish-Moroccan-American actress.

For Hartley, though, it's his third walk down the aisle.

Hartley was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019, allegedly alerting his then-spouse via text message that he wanted to split for good.

The couple's drama also played out for all to see on Season 3 of this Netflix reality show.

"I’m just kind of in shock with it all," she said on air during an episode, referencing Hartley's text.

Added the reality star:

"I’m trying to keep it together, but it’s just a lot all at once 'cause everybody in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew.

"Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know which way to swim to get up?

"I don’t think anyone ever gets married thinking that they’ll get a divorce. I’m definitely a hopeless romantic, and I feel stupid even saying that out loud."

The former couple's divorce was finalized in February -- and Hartley was reportedly pissed that Stause openly dragged him and discussed their failed relationship on a TV show.

Prio to Stause, Hartley was married to his Passions costar Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012.

She's the mother to his teenage daughter.