Snooki Breaks Silence on Jersey Shore Return: It's Not About the Money!!!

Yup.

She really is on her way back, folks.

About a year and a half after she stunned fans by announcing her depaturre from the Jersey Shore franchise, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has done a complete reversal.

She will play at least some kind of role on new episodes of the MTV reality series this summer.

The cable network confiirmed as much this month upon releasing a trailer for Season 4a, which featured a glimpse of Snooki popping out of a cake, along with an official synopsis snippet that read as follows:

The biggest Jerzday surprise [will come] when Nicole “Snooki'' Polizzi returns to shake things up.

As noted previously, we can't say for certain whether Snooki appears in just one scene... one episode... or the entire season.

But Polizzi is now here to say something about her return to the program.

Back when she quit in December 2019, Snooki did so amid major drama.

She was ensconced in a feud with co-star Angelina after giving what many people would consider a rude and inappropriate speech at Angelina's wedding to Chris Larangeira.

Snooki and her fellow bridesmaids dragged the living $hit out of Angelina on stage, much to the shock and chagrin of other wedding attendees.

On an episode of her podcast shortly afterward, Snooki said that being on the show, and being at the center of so much controversy, was "turning into a nightmare."

She also spoke about family obligations upon stating she was leaving the series.

"I'm just like ... I just can't do it anymore," Snooki said back then, elaborating as follows:

"I hate being away from the kids... I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore.

"And I wanna be home with the kids. I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever. But it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

This is perfectly fair and understandable.

But then why come back? What has changed for Snooki?

Did MTV just toss so much money in her direction that the mother of three could no longer say no?

“Super excited to be back with my roomies,” Nicole wrote in a new social media statement that addressed her decision to reprise her role.

"I truly missed everyone and the show. I don't regret leaving because I truly needed a break for my soul and just to be a mom," she added.

But coming back has shown me how much I love this show, and my besties. I appreciate all of your support and understanding.

"Mawma needed a break, but now Mawma is back to bring the party for you and all good vibes."

So there you have it, we guess.

This wasn't a monetary issue, Snooki insists.

She just wanted to get wasted and have fun with her pals again!

One pal, of course, will be missing from the action this summer.

Due to his second domestic violence arrest, along with some unstable behavior on social media, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking a break from Jersey Shore.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show," he said a few weeks ago.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," he added.

"This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and best father I can for my daughter.”

It's unclear if he's gone for good or not at the moment.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with new episodes on June 3 on MTV at 8/7c.