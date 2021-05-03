Shanna Moakler to Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian: Get a Room! Stop Showing Your Junk on Instagram!

If you follow Travis Barker or Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, then you're no doubt aware that these two are very, very into each other.

The PDA is so constant with these two that Kourtney and Travis have been dubbed "the horniest couple on Instagram."

It seems that most of their fans are happy for them, but it also looks as though the situation has created some major awkwardness for the couple's most famous exes.

First, we learned that Scott Disick has been distancing himself from Kourtney since the beginning of her relationship with Travis.

And now, it seems that Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, might not be completely thrilled with these recent developments, either.

Like Kourtney and Scott, Travis and Shanna have a successful co-parenting relationship that's been working for both of them in the years since they split up.

But now, it looks as though the Barker's new relationship might be threatening all of that.

For weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Shanna is pissed about Kourtney and Travis' constant PDA.

Now, it seems she's decided to take some passive-aggressive action.

Travis and Kourtney recently posted a racy pic in which Travis has his hand placed on Kourt's thonged backside (above).

In a sort of gender-flipped homage/parody, Shanna posted a pic in which she can be seen groping her boyfriend's bare assets (below).

While we might never know exactly what Moakler's intention was in posting the pic, it was undeniably inspired by Kourtney and Travis' photoshoot.

So what's the deal here?

Both Kourtney and Travis have dated other people since breaking up with Scott and Shanna.

And yet, it seems this is the first time that their exes have had a problem accepting their new partner.

We're sure part of the problem is that neither Kourtney nor Travis has been this demonstrative on social media before.

It's one thing to know that your ex is happy in their new relationship; it's quite another be given a rough idea of what their sex life looks like every time you open Instagram.

But our guess is that the real issue is how happy Kourtney and Travis are.

Don't get us wrong, we're sure their exes don't want them to be unhappy, but when you were with someone for years and you raised children with them, it's probably a little tough to read non-stop quotes about how they're so much happier now than they've ever been before.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider recently told In Touch.

“Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

If you're Scott, the whole family being thrilled that she's with this new guy could also be read as the whole family being thrilled that she's not with you.

And that's gotta sting a little.

So if Shanna finds some solace in post her naked boyfriend on the 'Gram, then we say more power to her!