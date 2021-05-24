Shanna Moakler: The Kardashians Have Destroyed My Family TWICE!

When the world first learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating, many assumed that the relationship would be nothing more than a casual fling.

Months later, however, it's clear that these two are in it for the long haul.

Kourtney and Travis have been vacationing together, posting coupled-up pics on Instagram, and hanging out in family-type settings with their kids.

And it's that last part that's been causing problems for them.

Travis has two kids from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, which ended in 2008.

Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, have a strained relationship with their mother, and Shanna blames Kourtney for that.

Not only that, Shanna believes that were it not for the Kardashian family, she would still be married to Travis.

That might sound strange, considering she parted ways with the Blink-182 drummer 13 years ago, and he just started dating Kourtney in early 2020.

But you see, Shanna believes that Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian several years ago.

Yes, she's convinced that Barker cheated on her with the most famous Kardashian, and then essentially settled for Kourtney.

So we guess it's not hard to see why Shanna might be holding a serious grudge against the Kard clan.

But are they really guilty of everything she's accused them of?

For Shanna's sake, we hope so -- because the 46-year-old former model has been doubling down on her allegations lately.

Over the weekend, TMZ caught up with Shanna, and she explained that her kids are peddling lies because they've been brainwashed by their cool new "older sister," Kourtney.

“My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she told the outlet.

Moakler went on to call the situation “any mother’s worst nightmare.”

Shanna previously explained that she ended her marriage to Travis because a friend alerted of her of the affair Kim by showing her text messages between the two of them.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them—I caught them having an affair," she told Us Weekly.

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”

Shanna believes that the Kard clan has already lured her kids to their side, but Alabama and Landon tell a very different story.

They say they spend more time with Travis because Shanna has been a negligent mother to them.

“Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” Landon recently replied to an Instagram troll.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama wrote in a lengthy post before bashing Shanna's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?”

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna recently told Life & Style in response to her kids' posts.

“Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers," Moakler continued before again blaming the Kardashians for her plight.

"They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

While Travis has denied having any affairs during his marriage to Shanna, Kim and Kourtney have remained silent on the matter.

It's anyone's guess how the situation will progress from here.

But one thing is for sure -- Kourtney seems to have gotten involved in a family with even more drama than her own!