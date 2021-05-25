Seeking Sister Wife Shocker: Look Who's Trying for a Baby!

Seeking Sister Wife?

In the case of star Garrick Merrifield and his fiancee, Roberta, it may be more appropriate at the moment to say the following:

Seeking a Successful Fertilization.

It doesn't have the same ring to it, we know. But it applies accurately to the couple's long-term dreams and short-term plans.

This is a rambling and likely confusing way of saying that these Seeking Sister Wife cast members are hoping to expand their immediate family.

Said Merrifield on the latest installment of this TLC reality show, referring to the past several months and Roberta's recovery from a certain virus:

"COVID has shown us that we definitely have no guarantee of what's going to happen tomorrow.

"Our plan was always to get married in Mexico after her visa got approved. But with COVID shutdowns, it's still going to take quite a while before, you know, her visa is approved."

So, no to a marriage this year.

But perhaps yes to a precious newborn!

Added Merrifield on the episode:

"So me and Roberta decided together that with her being 33 and not getting any younger, we're going to go ahead and plan a trip to Mexico -- with or without the visa -- to try to have a baby."

What about Garrick's wife, Dannielle Merrifield?

She asked him about whether he's trying to conceive, later opening up in a confessional about how that makes her feel after receiving confirmation from her husband.

"Knowing that Garrick and Roberta have changed gears, you know, 'We're not doing the wedding,' and they want to move forward with having a baby and starting their life together does make me a little apprehensive," Dannielle said on air.

She's trying her best to be cool with the arrangement. However...

"I do want to be supportive and I know the goal is for Garrick and Roberta to ultimately start a family together.

"But with the pandemic going on and also communication with Roberta being very spotty [as she remains in Brazil], yeah -- I don't know," Dannielle added.

She ended up talking to and telling him Garrick that starting a family with Roberta "is a lot to think about" because of how it could impact the pair's existing family dynamic.

"I think we should keep talking about it, make sure we make the best choice," Dannielle noted, to which Garrick replied:

"Yeah, I mean, it's part of moving forward in life. We can't put a hold on everything."

Garrick and Dannielle have been married for 12 years; they share sons Geremiah, 11, and Solomon, 10.

Following an online search for another partner, they found Roberta, a woman who hails from Brazil.

Garrick didn't waste much time proposing to Roberta, popping his question not long after meeting her in Mexico.

He plans to legally divorce Dannielle in order to marry Roberta, ultimately creating a plural marriage.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

Some people think it should be canceled.