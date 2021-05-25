Seeking Sister Wife Fans to TLC: Fire the Snowdens! Now!

Based on what we've read from multiple women who have been involved with Dimitri Snowden, the Seeking Sister Wife star should probably be in jail.

But that's a complicated legal matter over which the average television viewer has no control.

As for the future of Dimitri and his partner, Ashley, however? When it comes to their continued presence on TLC each week?

That's a far different story.

Over the past couple weeks, Ariadne Joseph and Christeline Petersen both went on record with damning accusations about Dimitri Snowden.

Both women claimed, in separate interviews, that Snowden assaulted them, with Joseph citing as one example:

“I woke up in the middle of the night to Dimitri straddled on my chest. This man was on my chest with his hands around my neck," she tells The Sun of one encounter.

“Ashley was on the other end of the bed. It woke her up because I’m screaming for him to stop. He did not let up.

"I was trying not to fight him. I bit him. He yelled and he got up and he loosened the grip off my body and neck."

Joseph also says Dimitri forced himself on her sexually, on at least one occasion, while Peterson filed for a restraining order due to Dimitri's violent and frightening nature.

She claims "he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to," adding:

"The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it."

There was also the time, according to Peterson, that she was awoken by Snowden "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me."

She says she suffered bruises, scratches, and redness around her neck from this alleged attack by Dimitri.

Christeline came to the United States from South Africa to be courted as a third wife on this TLC program, which is in its third season.

She went straight court after this incident and asked for the aforementioned restraining order, telling a judge that Snowden made her fear for her safety and the safety of her kids.

Both Peterson and Joseph also outlined the ways in which Dimitri and Ashley would try and manipulate them and/or control them.

For instance, the women were forced to walk around the house naked at all times... could only have sex with Dimitri while Ashley watched... and weren't permitted to leave the premises on their own.

Each woman eventually worked up the courage to walk away from such an unhealtht situation.

Joseph, meanwhile, says her pleas to TLC executives to fire the Snowdens fell on deaf and insensitive ears.

Now, however, viewers are seeing if they can get through to Seeking Sister Wife producers.

A petition titled "Remove the Snowden Family from Seeking Sister Wife" has been started on Change.org, although onlly 139 people have signed it to date.

"The show Seeking Sister Wife is complicit in the continued abuse perpetuated by Dimitri and Ashley Snowden," reads the opening of its description.

"On April 27, 2021, TMZ broke the story that the Snowdens' current sister wife, Christeline Petersen, sought a restraining order citing physical, emotional and sexual abuse by both Dimitri and Ashley Snowden."

We'll need MANY more people to get on board with this document in order for it to have any effect at all, but we at least applaud those who are trying.

"Since this story came out, several former sister wives have come forward corroborating Christeline's story," continues the description.

"Before season 2 of the show aired, a former sister wife contacted the channel to inform them of her horrible experiences that she and her children endured while with this couple.

"This included insistence of constant nudity even around the children, taking advantage of her financially, physical abuse including pushing her into a desk and choked her which caused her to bruise her back.

Concludes the petition:

She was not the only woman to come forward with similar issues.

The Snowdens seek out women to control and abuse.

Since TLC was alerted of their behavior well before season 3 began taping, they are complicit in the abuse of Christeline.

This show should be taken off the air and TLC should have to answer for their inaction.