Scott Disick Snubs Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day: Is He Still Mad About Travis Barker?!

It was Mother's Day this past Sunday, and all over social media, stars paid tribute to the women who raised them and the partners who have helped them navigate the rough waters of fatherhood.

These days, it's not uncommon to see famous male stars shout-out the exes with whom they've formed amicable and productive co-parenting relationships.

In years past, Scott Disick has happily sang the praises of Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children.

The exes went their separate ways back in 2015, but in the years since, they've been remained cordial and have frequently sang one another's praises in public.

But this year, Mother's Day came and went without a kind word from Scott.

This is the first time since their separation that Disick failed to acknowledge Kardashian on the big day, and that slight did not go unnoticed by fans.

On Reddit, Kard clan fans speculated that there's some "pettiness going on behind the scenes."

"I honestly think Scott ignored Kourtney for Mother’s Day due to his bitterness of Kravis," one commenter wrote.

"I think Kourtney is the type that would have shared a text, or flowers from him if she had received them like she did for her birthday 3 weeks ago," another added.

"I’m officially believing the 'he isn’t happy with Kravis' stories now. It’s just weird," a third chimed in.

"She controls the narrative and she wanted people to see what Travis did for her," one person said. "Not saying Scott DID do something but we don't know that he DIDN'T either," this person added.

Others pointed out that Scott's distance from his ex might not be such a bad thing.

In fact, this might be a good time for Scott "to take a step back" and allow Kourtney to focus on her new relationship without any interference from her ex.

And many noted that this could be a painful time of year for Scott for reasons that have nothing to do with Kourtney.

"Mother’s Day (and Father’s Day) may also be a difficult time for him as he has lost both of his parents and is an only child," one redditor opined.

Of course, that didn't stop Scott from giving Kourtney a Mother's Day shout-out in years past.

No, the most likely theory remains that Scott is not thrilled to see his ex moving on with another man.

And recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have done much to corroborate this theory.

Scott has admitted that it makes him uncomfortable to see Kourtney with other guys.

The episodes were filmed before Kourtney started dating Travis, but we can safely conclude that Scott is not thrilled to see his baby mama enter a very public relationship with a very successful man.

“Seeing you with any guy bothers me,” Scott told Kourtney on a recent episode.

“It hurt me when you were with somebody else and waking up to like looking at pictures of you with this guy you’re dating," he added.

"It was just unhealthy, and it just made me upset and sad.”

Considering this is not only Kourtney's most public relationship in years but also her most serious, it's not hard to see why Scott might be taking it hard.

Hopefully, he'll be able to set aside his jealousy for the sake of his kids.

After all, it's not like Scott is sitting at home alone these days.

Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin -- and Kourtney probably isn't thrilled by the fact that the father of her kids is dating a teenager.

So maybe Scott should engage in some self-reflection before he ices out his ex.