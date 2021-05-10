Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Admits to Feeling "Unstable," Hints at Mental Illness

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro just showed the world a very different side to himself.

The veteran Jersey Shore star has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence, most recently getting taken into custody after an alleged altercation with girlfriend Saffire Matos in Los Angeles.

He will not be hit with a felony charge, however.

Could he still be sentenced to time behind bars?

Yes, because even a misdemeanor charge would likely violate Ronnie's ongoing probation.

Still:

Ortiz-Magro is not staring at an especially bleak future, not even with many viewers calling for him to be fired by MTV due to an endless stream of erratic behavior.

Perhaps because he's now able to breathe a sign of relief, Ronnie opened up like never before late last week.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, the 35-year-old cable network personality shared a cryptic quote from an unknown source in support of those suffering from mental health problems.

"It's okay to feel unstable," read the post.

"It's okay to disassociate. It's okay to hide from the world. It's okay to need help. It's okay to not be okay.

"Your mental illness is not a personal failure."

Ronnie is absolutely right here, of course.

This is just an extremely different tone from the one the reality star typically takes.

Consider the statement he released after his April 22 arrest as an example:

"I take all experiences as lessons. You really learn who cares about you when your [sic] down and than [sic] you see who doesn't."

He later accused ex-girlfriend Jen Harey of ignoring abuse claims made by her oldest daughter, as you can see here:

Why the dramatic change in his response to both himself and his situation now?

We can't say.

But Ronnie followed up on Saturday with a quote from Celine Zabad, posting:

"Mental health because what goes on in your mind manifests in your heart."

Again... yes! Well said, Ronnie!

We just never expect the Jersey Shore cast member to speak this eloquently -- or to display this sort of self-reflection and analysis.

Let's hope it continues and let's hope Ronnie seeks the professional help he very clearly needs, following far too many violent incidents and far too many social media tirades.

Said Matos in late April, after reportedly calling 911 due to Ronnie's actions during an intense argument:

“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone.

"You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.

"Don’t believe everything you hear or read online."

Added Ronnie's lawyer once the local district attorney chose not to pursue a felony case:

"If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong.

"We are glad the DA's office made this decision not to charge a felony.

"We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office."

Is this really the start of a new and improved Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

We shall see.

Based on what Harley has said and/or implied, it sounds as if she'll be pushing to change her custody agreement and that Ronnie may soon be in for a serious legal battle.

He's far from in the clear just yet.