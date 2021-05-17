Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Shades Jersey Shore Stars: Will He Ever Return to the Show?

For many years, the cast of Jersey Shore lived by one motto, which was summarized by three letters:

GTL.

Gym. Tanning. Laundry.

As Ronnie Magro-Ortiz finds himself involved in yet another legal and ethical predicament, however, it appears as if the veteran star would like to make a change.

He'd seemingly like to alter the above acronym to stand for Gym... Tanning... and LOYALTY.

Why?

Because he thinks this quality is now lacking from those allegedly closest to him.

Last month, Ronnie was arrested for domestic assault after reportedly getting into an altercation with girlfriend Saffire Matos.

Not many details from the incident were ever made public, but sources told TMZ that Matos called 911 and that she had bruises on her body when police arrived on the scene.

Nevertheless, perhaps because Matos (who has since defended her famous boyfriend) refused to testify against Ronnie, no charges were ever filed against Magro-Ortiz.

He still may face time behind bars, though, due to a violation of the probation he earned after his previous arrest for domestic violence.

In the wake of these arrests, not to mention a multitude of threats on social media, Ronnie finally acknowledged last week that he has a problem.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show," Ronnie explained on Instagram, adding:

"I [willl] seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.

"This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and best father I can for my daughter."

This seems like the right and responsible decision for Ronnie to make and we applaud him for doing so.

Shortly after we learned that Magro-Ortiz will likely NOT appear this summer on Jersey Shore: Familly Vaction, a feature in The Sun alleged that his castmates are only too happy to see him go.

In fact, they've basically been pushing for it.

"The entire cast has said they don't want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable," claims an insider to this outlet.

"They feel he is a ticking time bomb and he makes all of them look bad."

To be clear, this was an anonymous source speaking on behalf of The Situation, Vinny and company.

But Ronnie appears to believe there's some validity to the quote.

On Saturday, Ronnie, posted to Instagram Stories about “loyalty” being at the top of his list of core values.

He also thanked the “friends, family and fans who have been supportive through my journey to finding my mental health & happiness."

Did he mention any of his supposed pals and co-stars by name?

Nope.

However, it's not hard to connect the dots here when you consider the timing and the allegation that JWoww and Angelina and everyone seemingly wants Ronnie out of the picture.

At least until he receives the mental help he so dearly needs.

“The cast doesn’t know if Ronnie has been politely fired," adds The Sun.

"He has been part of the filming until now, but they don’t know if anything he has filmed will air."

As you can see below, Ronnie is not feature anywhere in the first MTV trailer for new Jersey Shore episodes.

“He is not in rehab yet. He has shared with others in the cast that he is not ready for rehab,” The Sun‘s source concluded.

“He is trying to say he can get better with mental help without going to a facility.”