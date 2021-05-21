Roloff Farms: What's the Future? Who Will Run It?

The Roloffs, as you almost definitely know at this point, star on the TLC reality show Little People, Big World.

However, the network may soon need to change this title.

For what reason?

Because the popular family is exclusively focused on just one small pocket of the world these days.

Throughout last season, and through the first couple episodes of this ongoing season, Matt Roloff and the future of the farm he runs has been a pressing topic of conversation.

First, the father of four negotiated with ex-wife Amy to buy out a portion of her stake in the business.

Then, he negotiated with her again to buy his ex out completely, a topic that was covered in depth on this past Tuesday's episode.

"Matt approached to buy me out and this was definitely a better time because now that I'm in my new house, there's not as much grey area anymore," Amy remarked in a confessional, acknowledging that she was set to embark on a farm-free "chapter" of her life.

Amy, of course, is also set to marry Chris Marek. She's has a lot to look forward to... away from the farm.

Matt, meanwhile, has hinted here and there that he's getting ready for retirement.

He now owns a home in Arizona with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, which hs frequents during the winter -- but seems open to living in full-time if/when the occasion arises.

First, however, he'd need to find a buyer for Roloff Farms.

Could Zach Roloff take it over?

Yes, this door has now been opened.

"One thing Tori and me talked about, we've talked about maybe we can move in here," Zach said last year, catching him mom off guard at the time.

"Maybe we can be the ones that take over the farm, buy the place."

Again this season, meanwhile, Zach has touched on this possibility.

"When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side," he told viewers, adding:

"We've tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee ... decided to rent out the house for a few months."

What about Jeremy Roloff?

He and wife Audrey left Little People, Big World in 2018 and have gone on to create a podcast and write two books.

They wouldn't really seem to be a candidate, partly because Audrey doesn't get along well with her in-laws, either.

However... Audrey was recently asked by a follower why she and Jeremy hadn't made an offer on the farm, and she replied that they had -- seemingly doing so with a bitter tone:

What about Jacob Roloff?

He would seem to be an unlikely option, simply because Jacob and wife Isabel are keen on just traveling around the Pacific Northwest in their RV.

The thing is, Isabel referenced future "babies" on her Instagram Story page, specifically how she'd love to raise them someplace where they can roam free.

Moreover, during an appearance on the First Class Fatherhood podcast, Matt talked about Jacob’s interest in microbiology and the science of soil.

We know he loves to be outside, that's for sure.

What about Molly Roloff?

Nope.

She's very happy living a few hours away from the farm with her husband Joel.

So, yes, the future of the farm remains very much up in the air at the moment -- but maybe that's okay.

Is Matt really retiring in the near future?

“I do, you know, talk about, only in the context that I wanna reduce the amount of work," he said on the aforementioned podcast last week, trying to quiet talk of him outright leaving it behind by adding:

There is “no serious, real talk about retirement, certainly no timeline.”